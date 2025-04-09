"It’s me celebrating my style and my artistry" — BLACKPINK star reveals the real meaning behind her solo track 'like JENNIE'

Jennie Kim, renowned globally as a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, has embarked on a solo journey with the release of her debut studio album, Ruby. Among its standout tracks, Like JENNIE has emerged as an anthem of self-expression and authenticity.

In a recently released interview with Clash Music on April 9, 2025, the ZEN rapper delved into the personal significance of the song, describing it as a celebration of her unique style and artistry. She said that the meaning behind her track is "not as serious as it may seem."

"It’s not as serious as it may seem. It’s me celebrating my style and my artistry whilst including the fans in the experience. It’s interactive. It’s one of the gifts of being a public-facing figure," she said.

Like JENNIE serves as a declaration of the BLACKPINK star's individuality and confidence. The song has been co-written by South Korean rapper Zico and produced by the acclaimed Diplo.

Leaning into the deeper meaning of her entire solo album, Ruby, the BLACKPINK rapper revealed that rubies are one of the most expensive gems found on Earth, symbolizing courage and resilience.

She compared the gemstone, her middle name, "Ruby," to her experiences in life so far, which gave birth to her maiden solo record.

"Rubies symbolize courage, resilience and strength, which are qualities I have and try to live up to everyday. When I started in BLACKPINK, I was so young and naive. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. Over time, I’ve come to realize the meaning and significance of having these girls in my life, whilst trying to figure out my own identity."

BLACKPINK idol embraces individuality and artistic vision in solo track Like JENNIE from her album Ruby

In Ruby, Jennie has been deeply involved in writing, composing, and producing the album, to reflect her vision. The album also features a mix of artists like Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, and FKJ.

Through its intricate visuals and narrative complexity, the music video for the song intensifies its thematic elements. The video directed by Han Gyeol-lee begins with the BLACKPINK idol appearing in a ruby-red spacesuit, which represents her preparedness to venture into new artistic realms. The performance-intensive video serves as a tribute to her achievements and personal evolution.

Through her Clash Music interview, the rapper presented Like JENNIE as a mirror of her personal evolution and artistic self. The track has served as a testament to her unique artistry while she underscores the necessity of self-acceptance. She said,

"I’m saying get your hair done and get your nails done like me, but in a fun way. It’s really a mirror for them to be who they are. It’s a self-love anthem.

Upon its release, the song received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics. The track debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Global 200.

On March 31, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie became the first K-pop soloist to win the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

