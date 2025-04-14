"My ever supportive girls!" — Fans moved to see BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa at Coachella 2025 to cheer for Jennie

On April 13, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jennie performed at the Outdoor Theater at the Coachella Music Festival. This is the first time that the K-pop artist led the stage as a soloist in America's biggest music festival. Among the crowd were BLACKPINK members Rosé and Lisa, who were cheering Jennie throughout her set.

Ad

Lisa wrapped up her solo stage at the Coachella 2025 on April 11 (April 12 KST). Fans were delighted to see the rapper show up to root for her fellow bandmate's solo performance as well. Meanwhile, Rosé was present at both of her band members' respective solo stages.

Rosé even shared several videos on her Instagram stories (@roses_are_rosie), where she and Lisa could be seen dancing and vibing to Jennie's songs like ZEN, like JENNIE, and more. Furthermore, Lisa was accompanied by her mother.

Ad

Trending

Fans were delighted to see their favorite K-pop idols show up to cheer for one another's performances. Social media was inundated by tweets where fans hailed Rosé and Lisa as their forever "supportive girls." One fan wrote on X:

"My ever supportive girls!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans expressed their excitement to see Rosé and Lisa grooving to their bandmates' songs. This is significant for BLACKPINK fandom as the members have been on their respective solo endeavors, which made it a rare occurrence for all four band members to be seen together often.

"Both rosé and lisa were so loud and excited," a fan wrote.

"Mommy chit vibing while carrying Lisa’s bag coz my babies lisa & rosie dancing and vibing to “Like Jennie”," another fan shared.

Ad

"They need to post a Tiktok video dancing to this ASAP and so we can finally have that Chaelisa dance video we've been wanting for YEARS," another fan added.

Others were touched to see the close-knit bond that the BLACKPINK members share as they came to support their members' solo stages.

"ROSÉ AND LISA VIBING TO DAMN RIGHT," a fan commented.

Ad

"Need a woman for myself who will bring me flowers to my important events and then pick me up in her arms giving me the biggest hug," another fan said.

"This video just made me realize how much i missed them," another fan added.

Jennie of BLACKPINK dominates Coachella 2025 and trends on Weibo

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Start A War rapper's Coachella 2025 set has been trending on Weibo. On April 14, 2025, the X account of media outlet @TheePopCore reported that the artist amassed over 1.2 million posts shared on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The BLACKPINK star took the stage with her hit single Filter, which was followed up with Mantra, Start A War, F.T.S., and more. Her tracks such as like JENNIE, ExtraL, ZEN, Handlebars, DAMN RIGHT, saw the audience joining in to sing along with her.

Ad

The K-pop star's Coachella 2025 setlist included tracks from her recently released debut solo studio album Ruby. They are as follows:

Mantra

F.T.S.

with the IE (way up)

Starlight

Filter

Damn Right

ZEN

Start A War

Like JENNIE

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

Handlebars

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Start A War rapper will perform at the Coachella 2025 on April 20 at 7.45 PM (PST). She will take on the Outdoor Theatre Stage once more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More