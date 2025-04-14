“The biggest female idol in K-pop” — Internet stunned as BLACKPINK Jennie draws one of the biggest crowds at Coachella 2025

  • home icon
By Banhisha Kundu
Modified Apr 14, 2025 08:07 GMT
BLACKPINK Jennie draws one of the biggest crowds at Coachella 2025. (Image via YouTube/Coachella)
BLACKPINK’s Jennie captivated audiences at Coachella 2025 with her solo performances of newly released tracks like Filter, Handlebars, ZEN, and more. The BLACKPINK star headlined the music festival as a solo artist for the first time on April 13.

Several clips of the packed Outdoor Theatre audience chanting the BLACKPINK singer's name during her performance went viral across the internet. The performance of her solo song Mantra, which further energized the crowd, made this occasion even more memorable.

Previously, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella in 2019. Later, they headlined Coachella in 2023 as part of their BORN PINK world tour.

The April 13 shows were livestreamed on Coachella's official YouTube channel. The K-pop star dominated the Outdoor Theatre stage, belting out rap-heavy tracks such as JENNIE and ExtraL. Dressed in burgundy leather shorts with multiple large buckle belts and a matching crop top, the K-pop idol took the stage by storm.

The viral clips from Coachella 2025 were shared by millions on social media, as they hailed the BLACKPINK rapper as "the biggest female idol in K-pop."

"The biggest female idol in kpop"
Admirers noted that the K-pop idol effortlessly transitioned from her intense choreography to delivering harmonies in each of her songs.

"The way she switches between dance and vocals is unmatched. She’s the best performer out there, kpop should take notes !!!" a fan wrote.
"THIS INSANE AMOUNT OF CROWD KNOWS JENNIE AND CHANTS HER NAME??? JENNIE IS PHENOMENAL," another fan said.
"Love how the crowd was consistently loud throughout jennie’s set like that’s the people’s princess," another fan added.

Several fans expressed their joy and amazement at witnessing a huge crowd gather to watch BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo performance at Coachella 2025.

"The huge crowd jennie brought, everyone singing even to her bsides… that’s america’s newest popstar," a fan shared.
"Like a solo artist pulling this crowd is insane. Jennie at her own level," another fan remarked.
"This look on her face when she realised at the AMOUNT OF HUGE CROWD just for her," another fan noted.

BLACKPINK's Jennie dominated Coachella 2025 with her 13-song setlist with no breaks in between

The BLACKPINK star, who is also the CEO of the artist management company ODDATELIER, performed her latest solo songs. All 13 tracks are from her debut solo album, Ruby, which was released in March 2025.

The album features several collaborations with Western heavyweights like Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, Doechii, and more. To the audience's surprise, the K-pop star invited American singer and Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis to join her on stage at Coachella 2025.

Kali Uchis performed their joint collaboration, Damn Right, in a red leather corset and mini-skirt, while the BLACKPINK star delivered electrifying choreography to Uchis' baritones. BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé were spotted in the VIP section, cheering for Jennie.

Here is the entire setlist of Jennie's Coachella 2025 stage:

  • Like JENNIE
  • Mantra
  • F.T.S.
  • Damn Right
  • ZEN
  • Start A War
  • Love Hangover
  • Seoul City
  • ExtraL
  • with the IE (way up)
  • Starlight
  • Filter
  • Handlebars
BLACKPINK's Jennie will again take to the Outdoor Theatre stage at Coachella 2025 on April 20.

Edited by Shreya Das
