"Why is she so unintentionally funny" — Fans react to BLACKPINK's Rosé calling Bruno Mars on FaceTime during Lady Gaga's Coachella 2025 set

On April 12, 2025, BLACKPINK's Rosé attended Coachella to show support for her bandmate Lisa's first-ever solo show at the biggest music festival. She met Lisa backstage and also shared several behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram stories.

In one of the snippets, she was vibing to Lady Gaga's Die With A Smile (feat. Bruno Mars. In her Instagram story, Rosé could be seen calling Bruno Mars on FaceTime as she enjoyed the song.

For the unversed, Rosé collaborated on her song, APT., which featured Mars, and the song topped the Billboard Global 200 and the Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) for ten consecutive weeks. It made history as the first song by a Korean female artist to dominate the top position in the chart's entire history.

The friendship between the two artists has deepened since then, as Bruno Mars also performed alongside the BLACKPINK star at the 2024 MAMA Award. Fans noted the particular Instagram story posted on April 12, and it went viral online. They highlighted the close-knit bond between the two stars. One fan commented:

"Why is she so unintentionally funny like she wanted those private harmonies lmao"

Fans left hilarious reactions on social media and joked about Bruno Mars being busy and not answering the FaceTime.

"Pick up Bruno!!!! Hahahha," a fan wrote.

"She is so real for this," another fan wrote.

"Haha, that's hilarious! Bruno must have been busy rocking the stage," another fan said.

Others joked by saying that Rosé called him to check if he would make a surprise appearance onstage during Lady Gaga's performance at the Coachella 2025.

"Trying to find out if he's gonna come out on stage HAHAHAHAHHAAH," a fan remarked.

"THATS HER BESTIE," another fan said.

"LMAO LOVE HER UNSERIOUSNESS," another fan added.

Coachella 2025 ignites the desert with star-studded lineup, Rosé shows her support for Lisa, and more

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her solo Coachella debut at the Sahara Stage on April 12 (KST). She performed on her latest solo album tracks such as Thunder, Lifestyle, ROCKSTAR, Born Again, and more.

Her set was attended by fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé and The White Lotus co-stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong. Rosé visited Lisa backstage and made a funny video of her asking the latter about her experience of headlining a solo show at Coachella. Video of her meeting Lisa's mother in the VIP section went viral as well.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned with a bang in 2025. Opening the festival on Friday, Lady Gaga delivered a nearly two-hour performance that paid homage to her career while introducing fresh material from her latest album, Mayhem. The set featured a medley of hits like Bloody Mary, Judas, Poker Face, Disease, and Die With A Smile.

Meanwhile, South Korean boy band ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut on April 12. This will be followed by another performance on April 19 at the Sahara Stage. BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform again on April 18. BLACKPINK's Jennie will perform at Coachella on April 14 and 21, at the Outdoor Theatre.

Rosé's debut solo album Rosie includes her song APT. with Bruno Mars. The album is entirely in English and is available on music streaming platforms.

