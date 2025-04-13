"She is a grown woman" — Fans defend BLACKPINK's Lisa against provocative move accusations during her Coachella 2025 performance

On April 11, 2025, Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal, known as BLACKPINK's Lisa, gave her solo stage performance at Coachella. This was the K-pop idol's maiden solo performance as one of the music festival's headliners. She began her set on the Sahara stage with her solo single, Thunder.

Ad

Although global fans lauded her performance and around 80,000 people attended to see her live, some online netizens took issue with the Thai rapper's stage presence. These netizens claimed that the BLACKPINK star's choreography seemed provocative and was setting a bad example for her female fans.

In response to the criticism, Lisa's international fans reunited on social media to defend the artist and her artistic showcase. One fan called the netizens critiquing the Thai rapper "conservatives" and wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Before y'all 'conservatives' try to ruin everything remember she is a grown woman."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Supporters defended the Thai rapper and praised her entire Coachella 2025 performance, her outfits, and her stage presence. A few fans mentioned that they already knew some "Koreans" would "drag" the BLACKPINK idol for her show, nonetheless.

"The Koreans are gonna drag her," a fan wrote.

"I watched Lisa's performance at Coachella and I was blown away by her! Vocals, dances, outfits, her presence on stage ALL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL!!! The lighting effects are cool! Lisa set a high bar for preparation for performances," another fan said.

Ad

"Lisa did an amazing job y'all can cry in the corner or whatever," another fan added.

These comments were in response to some tweets where a few netizens criticized the BLACKPINK star for allegedly dancing inappropriately, especially when her mother was present in the crowd.

"We are fans of Lalisha and respect her dance but that does not mean that we will not say anything whatever she does," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Especially with Lisa’s mom their in the crowed," another fan added.

"How could she become like this?" another fan said.

BLACKPINK's Lisa shines at Coachella 2025 with star-studded support from Rosé and The White Lotus 3 cast

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taking the stage on April 11 (April 12 KST), the Thai rapper delivered a high-energy set that showcased her versatility and stage presence. She also introduced her as Mook in The White Lotus 3, playfully referencing the contrast between her acting character and her real-life persona.

Her fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé and cast members from HBO's The White Lotus 3, such as Patrick Schwarzenegger, were present, cheering for her from the crowd.

Performing her hit old single Money, she engaged the crowd with intricate choreography and commanding vocals. This was accompanied by her latest solo tracks like ROCKSTAR, Dream, and more.

Ad

Her setlist included tracks from her debut solo album, ALTER EGO. Some of the tracks were:

Thunder

Lifestyle

Born Again

Moonlit Floor

ROCKSTAR

Fxck Up The World

Dream

Elastigirl

Throughout her performance, the K-pop idol donned a series of outfits that combined high fashion with performance practicality, including a metallic semi-sheer bodysuit paired with a custom-designed corset.

She also wore a Hello Kitty outfit, a fairy-styled swimsuit with LED neon lights.

The BLACKPINK rapper is scheduled to perform on the Sahara stage again on April 18 at 7:45 PM PST (April 19 KST) for her second headline show at the Coachella music festival.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More