“Cut it out”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans criticize Kyle for refusing to involve Morgan Wade in her storyline

Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills— its reunion part 1— was released on April 1. The episode featured the ladies of the show on the couch against the coveted host, Andy Cohen. In this reunion episode, most cast members addressed their feuds with Garcelle.

Ad

Among them was Kyle, who jumped in on the bandwagon and said Garcelle believing it wasn't right of her to not involve Morgan in her storyline anymore was wrong. She stated that Morgan didn't want to be involved in the show because it wasn't something she signed up for.

Garcelle argued that when Morgan did show up on the previous season, it wasn't fair of them to suddenly stop talking about her. She also stated that while pictures of Kyle and Morgan hanging out were floating on the internet, it wasn't "real" of them to not discuss their companionship anymore.

Ad

Trending

Kyle said that just like Garcelle's son was keeping away because of the racial abuse he experienced on social media after his appearance on the show, Morgan, too, was keeping away.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 criticized Kyle for comparing Morgan to Garcelle's son, and for refusing to talk about her on the show, on X.

"Kyle is full of sh*t! 'I’ve shown my life for 14 yrs.' Cut it out. You exploited your sister’s alcoholism while you walked away like a martyr! More like you’ve been a professional victim for 14 years," a fan said.

Ad

A fan reacts (Image via X/ @_ColeBrand)

"There are actual videos, tattoos, and public appearances between Morgan and Kyle, yet the topic is off limits because Kyle asked? That's completely a double standard considering how they did Denise," said another.

Ad

"I think the fakeness of this cast is fitting as it is infuriating. Garcelle speaking about Morgan and Kyle not sharing are convos others had. They all silently agreed with her, but none spoke up. RHOSLC would NEVER. they would’ve shared how they felt," added a third.

"Why does Kyle always get first seat? She’s boring w/o her sisters & She declined to talk about Morgan, they had to drag her to talk about her divorce," wrote another.

Ad

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also criticized Kyle for comparing her story with Morgan to Garcelle's son.

"Baffled @KyleRichards mentioned this as a comparison. Umm Hello. Kyle chose to be in Morgan’s music video as a love interest, Kyle tattooed Morgan on camera, Kyle is traveling the country on Morgan’s tour VS Garcelle’s minor child receiving death threats," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Yes Kyle, a teenager who was harassed online didn’t want to deal with you **sholes anymore. To even try to compare that with your lover Morgan is sick and insane," another user wrote.

"Kyle comparing a child to a grown **s woman not wanting to be on the show," commented one.

"Garcelle’s son was a minor who was racially attacked and cyberbullied. You have been parading your girlfriend around the town! IS KYLE SERIOUS?!" another wrote.

Ad

What else did Kyle say about Garcelle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion?

Ad

At The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Erika was the first to accuse Garcelle of not giving much from her life. To this, Garcelle said she didn't have anything going on to give because she divorced before coming to the show. In response, Erika stated that she wished Garcelle were more interesting.

This was where Kyle accused Garcelle of not showing enough of her life. She stated that she gave so much to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for 14 years, including her fall out with her family. Defending Morgan's decision not to be a part of the show, Kyle said that she went through a lot of anxiety after she came on the show. Then, pointing at Garcelle and Sutton, Kyle stated:

Ad

"The two of you together are mean girls."

Ad

Garcelle brought up the fact that while she was encouraging Kyle to come out and be a "lesbian", she laughed about it. Then she went on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Aftershow and called Garcelle an "**shole" for saying it. Kyle said that Garcelle said it intentionally to embarrass her, while the latter refused to believe it.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback