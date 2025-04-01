"I wish you were more interesting" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika clashes with Garcelle in latest reunion sneak peek

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released a sneak peek at the long-awaited reunion on Bravo's website on March 31, 2025. It saw Erika Jayne lock horns with Garcelle Beauvais after accusing her of not sharing her private life, particularly her dating history, with the cameras. She explained she wanted the "juicy scoop" and called out Garcelle for keeping things quiet.

Garcelle defended herself by saying she showed as much of her life as possible, clarifying that there wasn't any "juicy scoop" to share. She stated she spent most of her time working and being with her children. After Garcelle reiterated that there was nothing she was not showing, she asked Erika if she knew something that was being hidden. Erika replied:

"No, I wish you were more interesting, I guess."

Garcelle was offended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's comment and told her it was a "s**tty thing" to say. Soon after, Kyle Richards chimed in, holding Garcelle accountable for doing the same, recalling when Garcelle accused her of hiding what went on regarding her marriage with Mauricio Umansky.

"We wanna know who you're dating, girl" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Erika shares her expectations of Garcelle

The snippet of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode saw host Andy Cohen initiate the conversation by mentioning Erika's comment from an Entertainment Tonight interview, in which she said she wanted to see Sutton and Garcelle open up more about their "real lives."

"We want the juicy scoop," Erika responded.

Garcelle immediately interjected, saying she wished there were "juicy" incidents she could share with the rest of her co-stars. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wondered what more she could show, Erika said:

"We want to know who you're dating, girl."

Meanwhile, Garcelle explained she spent her days working her "a** off" and being with her children as much as possible. When she heard Erika's suggestion, she revealed that she went on two dates, but neither led to anything intimate or more. Bozoma was equally surprised when she heard Garcelle reveal that she had not been intimate with any of her dates.

When Erika said she wished Garcelle were "more interesting," Garcelle revealed she was shocked by her criticism, especially because she thought they were "in a better place."

Although Erika claimed she had no personal issue with Garcelle, she pointed out that she, Kyle, and Dorit were held to different expectations regarding what and how much they shared about their "ugly public divorces" and their lives "coming apart." Upon hearing that, Garcelle explained she was divorced before she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but had been open about it in the series.

Soon after, Kyle chimed in, calling out Garcelle for doing the same:

"My issue is that you have said, 'Kyle's not around showing us her life. I've been showing so much of my life for so long. I have shown, for 14 years, my relationships with my family, falling out with my family, problems in my marriage, going through the separation has been the hardest thing I've ever gone through."

Kyle then recalled the "many times" Garcelled had accused her of concealing her private affairs. She then defended herself by noting that she said what she felt without worrying about the cameras.

The sneak peek further showed Garcelle getting questioned by Dorit, prompting her to leave the reunion mid-way as she said she was "sick of it."

"I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them," Garcelle said.

The confrontation came as Garcelle announced her decision to leave the show on March 25, 2025. After being a part of the cast for five seasons, she decided it was time to focus on her children and other projects.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 will release the first part of the reunion on April 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

