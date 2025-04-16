"Women are snakes" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reveals the reason for the downfall of her marriage

Kyle Richards opened up about her separation from Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 3 which was released on April 15, 2025. The conversation came after host Andy Cohen pointed out that Kyle had been dropping hints about her marriage troubles even before.

Kyle had previously removed "wife" from her Instagram bio, which she did after Mauricio was seen kissing another woman in Mykonos, Greece. This became a big issue during the latest season among cast members. The Hollywood actress discussed various factors that ultimately contributed to the end of their marriage. This, according to Kyle, included Mauricio's business, fame, and the attention he received on social media.

“The attention he was getting. With all that, women are snakes. You know, they see a man who’s a good husband and a good father. And he has money. And they’re like, ‘Oh, I want that,’" expressed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Kyle also mentioned during the reunion that they had gotten married young. According to her, Mauricio had never experienced life as a single person, which she thought had contributed to their marital issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opens up about marriage troubles and new friendship

Mauricio's run-ins with other women on social media have been a prevalent topic in the reality show. In season 13 episode 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast members gathered around to party. They played a game where a question was put forward regarding how much communication on social media was considered appropriate for a husband.

Kyle answered by stating that there should be zero communication between the husbands and women on social media. She even revealed that she had a fight with her husband about the same.

“I’ve had a fight with Mau over that. Mau gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married, and they’re always the aggressor. And it just makes you realize there’s really a lot of f*cking as*holes out there," stated Kyle.

Back in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion, Kyle told Andy Cohen that she and Mauricio Umansky weren't divorced yet as nobody had filed for a divorce. Despite the situation, Kyle maintained that the two remained close and often talked with each other. When asked if they discussed their future, Kyle became emotional and started crying.

She explained that the situation was sad, especially given their 30-year relationship. Kyle felt sad for her kids and even reflected on the "great life" they had together. She expressed regret that they hadn't communicated better when problems started coming up between the two.

“I have regrets for both of us allowing this to get to this place. I wish that we had communicated better when things started bubbling up,” added Kyle.

Meanwhile, in the reunion, Kyle Richards was asked about her friendship with Morgan Wade. According to Kyle, she had never questioned her sexuality before meeting the country singer. However, as people started speculating about them online, Kyle began to wonder about her feelings.

Kyle expressed that she had always been attracted to a specific type of person, but her interactions with Morgan made her think differently. Kyle started to question whether she might be missing something that everyone else was able to see between the two friends.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available on Bravo.

