"I'm done" — Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais refuses to join the cast photo and walks off the set

Tensions escalated during the filming of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 3, which aired on April 15, 2025, leading Garcelle Beauvais to make an abrupt exit before the final group photo. Throughout the episode, Beauvais expressed frustration over repeated conflicts, feelings of exclusion, and a perceived lack of support from the group.

After an emotionally charged series of discussions, she chose not to rejoin the cast for the closing moment. In her dressing room, she explained her decision, stating,

“I'm not doing this anymore. I don't want to ever see them. I'm done.”

Garcelle Beauvais exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and skips cast photo

Onstage exchange and group dynamics

During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Garcelle Beauvais expressed frustration with how she was treated by the group. She said,

“I don’t think I ever get any grace in this group. I didn’t feel it today...We talk about accountability. I stand by the things that I say, and even though I’m taking accountability for them, it’s not accepted.”

Throughout the segment, Beauvais responded to various comments, including those involving Sutton Stracke. When asked about Sutton’s reactions to criticism, Garcelle responded that it sometimes "seems that way" and explained it depends on "who’s pushing her buttons." Beauvais also stated,

“I’m pissed about all of it, honestly. All of it since I’ve sat here on this couch. So, I don’t want to answer any more questions, honestly.”

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Sutton said she didn’t feel very liked by the group and felt “ganged up on” during the boat trip. Kyle and Erika agreed that feeling ganged up on is tough. Later, when Andy Cohen asked Garcelle Beauvais what upset her most, she said, “all of it.” She mentioned that things started positive when they arrived, but that feeling didn’t last.

Walk off before the cast photo

At the end of the taping, Andy Cohen announced that it was time to take a cast photo. Garcelle declined the invitation and walked off the set. Dorit Kemsley reacted by saying the move was "not cool" and questioned her decision to leave. Garcelle explained that she did "not want to be in the cast photo." Dorit then remarked that Garcelle's decision was "really unprofessional.

Beauvais did not return to the stage. In her dressing room, she explained that the group’s reaction made her feel isolated, stating that "everybody jumped on" her and that she felt like she was "on an island" by herself. She continued,

“I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them. And they obviously don't like me.”

She also referred to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group dynamic, saying that she had always considered herself “a team player,” but now felt that there was “no team.” The reunion included a flashback to an earlier argument where Beauvais said,

“Then I’m wrong. I am sorry if it hurts you. This is how I feel,” after being challenged by Dorit and Bozoma Saint John.

Sutton commented that the situation “felt unfair” for Garcelle and that she "quite don't understand" what was happening. After the group photo was taken, Sutton went to find Beauvais for dinner but was informed that she had already left. From her dressing room, Beauvais said,

“It’s been an amazing ride. Maybe you know what I’m done. I’m done. I am done.”

