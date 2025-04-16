"It kind of served her well"— Lisa Vanderpump says Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is "moving on"

Lisa Vanderpump addressed Garcelle Beauvais’ exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an April 2025 interview with TMZ, when she was asked about her thoughts on Garcelle leaving the series.

“Oh, she’s a wonderful woman. I’m sure she’s moving on to other things. It kind of served her well, and I wish her lots of luck...,” Lisa responded.

The statement clarified that Lisa acknowledged Garcelle's decision as a personal move forward. While Vanderpump and Beauvais did not share screen time on the show, their off-camera connection developed after Lisa’s own departure in 2019.

Lisa and Garcelle remained connected after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais formed a connection after Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a February 11, 2025, interview with Us Weekly, Lisa stated,

“I love Garcelle. I actually think she’s probably one of the only ones I would have anything in common with.”

The friendship began when Garcelle attended a charity event at TomTom, hosted by Lisa. Garcelle recalled the event in a 2022 interview with The Daily Dish, describing how there was "Haitian music" playing, and how surprised she was by the number of fellow Haitians present at the event that night.

Lisa also gave Garcelle’s son, Oliver Saunders, a position at her Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris.

“I think she’s a really hard working, down-to-earth woman and I have a lot of respect for her,” Lisa said in the Us Weekly interview.

Garcelle Beauvais confirmed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure to focus on family and career

In March 2025, Garcelle Beauvais announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills through a statement she posted on Instagram. She explained that her decision was based on prioritizing time with her sons, Jaid and Jax Nilon.

She also noted that her son Jaid was beginning a "new career," and that she intended to be involved in that process. In addition, Garcelle highlighted that she had several upcoming projects she was developing, producing, and acting in.

“Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in. I can't tell you anything right now, but you'll know soon.” she added.

The announcement came shortly before Lisa Vanderpump’s public remarks. Lisa acknowledged the timing and spoke in general terms about Garcelle’s direction.

Vanderpump stays out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while addressing speculation

Lisa Vanderpump has consistently maintained her separation from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since exiting the show in 2019. During a January 2025 broadcast of Radio Andy, Andy Cohen responded to recurring rumors about Lisa returning to the franchise.

“It was repeated all over the place that I’m trying to get Lisa Vanderpump back on The [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills... but I don’t know where the rumor came from. And, like, I kind of don’t see her coming back to that show.”

He explained that Lisa does not currently have ties to most cast members.

“She and Dorit and Kyle are, you know — I guess she’s kind of friends with Garcelle. But, like, I don't think she has any desire or they have any desire to interact,” he said.

In a June 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Lisa described her departure.

“The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she said.

She referenced personal circumstances around that time, including the loss of her brother and challenges with other cast members.

Catch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, available for streaming anytime on Peacock.

