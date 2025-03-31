"I think you're insulting Andy" — Married to Medicine's Toya Bush-Harris teased a co-star for bringing up Cohen’s age at the reunion

During part 2 of the Married to Medicine season 11 reunion, which aired March 30, 2025, a discussion about parenting and age prompted a reaction from Toya Bush-Harris. As Dr. Simone Whitmore spoke about the challenges of raising children at an older age, Toya interjected, stating:

Ad

"Wait, I think you're insulting Andy. Are you OK?"

Her comment drew attention to the fact that Andy Cohen, who has two young children, is close in age to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, whose parenting timeline was being debated.

Toya Bush-Harris reacts as Andy Cohen’s age becomes a topic at the Married to Medicine reunion

Dr. Simone Whitmore’s comment and Toya’s response

Ad

Trending

Ad

The conversation unfolded as the Married to Medicine cast discussed Sweet Tea Lunceford’s fertility journey and her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s, perspective on having children. Dr. Simone addressed the realities of being an older parent, stating:

"One of the things when you have an age gap relationship, being a parent of small children—you have them… As you're aging, it becomes more difficult to keep up with the children running around, it becomes more difficult to help them do their homework."

Ad

Toya responded immediately, questioning whether Dr. Simone’s statement was inadvertently directed at Andy Cohen, who has two young children despite being around the same age as Dr. Gregory. Cohen reacted playfully, using an expletive to express surprise at the remark. Dr. Simone then attempted to clarify, explaining:

"What I'm saying is, as [Greg's] aging, I could understand him not wanting to be at a high school graduation at 80. That’s all I’m saying."

Ad

Cohen later referenced the moment again, joking about the discussion. He remarked that, despite being older, he still heard Dr. Simone correctly. In response, Dr. Simone acknowledged his humor by saying that his "hearing is good," while also continuing the conversation about age and parenting.

Lighthearted banter and playful exchanges at the reunion

Ad

Throughout the Married to Medicine reunion episode, Andy Cohen engaged in multiple conversations with the cast, many of which included playful exchanges. As the group discussed various topics, Cohen became the subject of more than one joke.

At one point, several cast members misheard a statement from Dr. Jackie Walters, leading Cohen to joke,

"Though I'm an elderly father, I did hear her correctly."

Dr. Simone responded by pointing out that Cohen’s hearing was sharp, emphasizing that he had heard the statement correctly.

Ad

Later in the Married to Medicine reunion episode, the discussion about Botox continued with Toya and other cast members suggesting that Cohen should visit Atlanta for future treatments. Toya commented:

"Come [down to Atlanta]. Come home to Atlanta," as the women encouraged him to seek procedures there.

Cast reacts to Andy Cohen’s first Botox experience

Ad

In addition to the discussion on parenting and aging, the reunion featured another moment where Cohen revealed he had undergone Botox for the first time. The cast reacted to his statement, sharing their thoughts on cosmetic procedures.

Cohen introduced the topic by asking Dr. Contessa Metcalfe about her husband's stance on Botox, specifically questioning:

"What I really want to know is who gets more Botox, you or Scott [Metcalfe]?"

Ad

Dr. Contessa explained that while her husband had tried Botox, he did not use it as frequently as she did. Cohen then disclosed:

"I just got it for the first time in my life."

Dr. Contessa asked how long ago he had received Botox. Cohen replied that it had been "about a month ago" and that he had received "a little" treatment. This revelation prompted Toya to comment that Botox is "supposed to hit faster than a month," suggesting that Cohen visit Atlanta for his next treatment.

Ad

Dr. Simone took a more cautious approach, warning Cohen about the risks of excessive Botox use. She advised that it could result in his face being "frozen" and urged him not to proceed with it. Cohen acknowledged the responses, recognizing both the humor and the advice shared by the Married to Medicine cast.

Catch Married to Medicine Sundays at 9 PM ET on Bravo and stream it anytime on Peacock and Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback