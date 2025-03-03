Married to Medicine season 11 episode 13 recap: A glamorous dance night ends in drama

In Married to Medicine season 11 episode 13, aired on March 2, 2025, the cast continued addressing unresolved tensions from their recent trip to Key West. Meanwhile in Atlanta, discussions surrounding conflicts from the trip remained a focal point. Among the ongoing issues, Toya and Dr. Eugene revisited their concerns about fractured relationships within the group.

Toya then introduced plans for a Bridgerton-themed ball to bring the group together. The formal event featured a dance rehearsal, where cast members practiced the waltz in preparation for the celebration.

However, the attempt at unity was overshadowed by absences, underlying conflicts, and unexpected revelations.

Meanwhile, Quad Webb planned a separate gathering, opting to exclude certain individuals from her event.

Episode overview on Married to Medicine

Preparing for the dance night

Leading up to Toya’s event, she invited the cast to a dance rehearsal to learn the waltz. The gathering aimed to set a positive tone before the formal event. However, not all cast members attended.

Quad was absent, stating her decision was based on avoiding conflict involving Greg and King.

Other notable absentees included the Luncefords, as well as Dr. Mimi. However, Dr. Mimi’s husband attended in her place.

During the rehearsal, Toya handed out invitations to her event, and Contessa mentioned Greg filing a restraining order in response to the Key West incident.

The group reacted to the news, with some questioning the severity of the situation.

Conflicts resurface in private conversations

In another Married to Medicine scene, Toya met with Sweet Tea and Mimi to discuss the restraining order and how it affected the group’s ability to move forward.

Sweet Tea refrained from providing details, stating that Greg was responsible for sharing his side of the situation. When Toya inquired further, Sweet Tea responded that the matter was private.

The discussion raised questions about whether Sweet Tea perceived a future with the group. Greg later sat down with Scott and Eugene to share the situation from his perspective.

He was disappointed that no one called him after the Key West debacle, even with his wife being present during the ordeal. Greg affirmed that he took legal action, stressing that King had moved towards him in an aggressive manner, although no fight ensued.

He added that he considered the legal process for his own safety. At this meeting, Greg also recited a song that he composed, based on the events that occurred.

Phaedra distances herself from the group

As planned, Quad hosted a separate gathering at her home, excluding Sweet Tea and Phaedra. The event was relaxed, and guests were encouraged to avoid discussing past conflicts.

However, the topic of Sweet Tea surfaced, and Toya and Mimi shared details of their earlier conversation on Married to Medicine.

Toya said that Sweet Tea had not been held accountable for the Key West situation and made it clear that she was focusing on her relationship with Quad more than Sweet Tea.

As the Married to Medicine episode concluded, Dr. Jackie visited Phaedra to invite her to Toya's party. Phaedra declined, stating that she did not want to be a member of the group anymore.

She quoted her experience in the trip, particularly the incident with Apollo, as a point of change. Dr. Jackie attempted to appeal to her senses otherwise, but Phaedra was firm on maintaining distance from the group.

As tensions are unresolved, viewers can look forward to more debate, changing alliances, and possible showdowns as the season continues. Married to Medicine continues on Bravo every Sunday at 9 PM ET.

