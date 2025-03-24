"I am in the process for sure" — Married to Medicine star Quad Webb admits she's moving forward with her IVF journey

During part 1 of the Married to Medicine season 11 reunion, which aired on March 23, 2025, Quad Webb provided an update on her efforts to conceive, confirming that she has begun the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF). She responded to a question from host Andy Cohen about whether she was expecting a child. Webb stated:

"We're hoping... I am in the process for sure."

She also confirmed that her fertility treatment is being monitored by Dr. Jackie Walters, a cast mate and OB/GYN.

Walters discussed Webb's development at the Married to Medicine reunion, saying that they are hopeful while going through potential issues. The conversation spawned rumors of a pregnancy reveal, but Webb assured that she did not have anything to reveal at that moment.

Quad Webb explained her decision to go with IVF, offering insight into her medical history and the actions she has taken. She previously revealed in a January 2025 interview with The Daily Dish that she had surgery in April 2024 to have fibroids removed, a procedure that might enhance her ability to conceive. She said at the time:

"I had some fibroids removed back in April [and my] cervix looks great, so what I would like to do is just see if we can do this naturally for a portion of time."

During the reunion, Walters provided additional information about the process, emphasizing that they are "excited" and working toward "overcoming all the challenges." She also indicated that there could be more developments soon, adding:

"We don’t know if today we may have an announcement or not."

No pregnancy confirmation yet

While some Married to Medicine reunion cast members speculated that Webb might already be pregnant, she did not confirm any news. Toya Bush-Harris responded to Walters' statement by proposing that Webb take a pregnancy test immediately, emphasizing the need to "pee on a stick." Webb responded by first declining to comment, then later stating:

"I'm not saying anything."

She also addressed whether she planned to keep her pregnancy private if she conceives, explaining that she would inform her close friends when the time was right. Webb emphasized that she is "not hiding it," referencing her previous decision to delay publicly confirming her relationship with King.

Quad Webb and King's plans for a family

Webb has been open about her desire to have children with her boyfriend, King. During season 11, episode 3 of Married to Medicine, the couple discussed their plans for starting a family. Webb, while speaking to a producer seated next to King, stated:

"I don't think there will be a better person more suited for me, especially to raise a child with, than you."

In the same episode, she expressed her interest in having twins. King responded by acknowledging the significant change this would bring, saying,

"You want to go from 0 to 100 real quick."

Don't miss the continuation of the reunion—watch Married to Medicine season 11 episode 17 reunion part 2 on Bravo on March 30, 2025.

