"They're demonic minions of hell" — Married to Medicine star Phaedra Parks' shocking remark on her castmates in unaired footage shown at the reunion

Phaedra Parks' never-before-seen comments regarding her Married to Medicine season 11 cast members were revealed during the reunion, which was aired on March 23, 2025. Phaedra did not appear at the reunion, but host Andy Cohen presented a clip from a confessional interview in which she gave her view of her experience with the cast. She said,

"So I'm not going to be able to say I enjoyed anything about this group because I feel like they're demonic minions of hell."

The footage also featured more opinions from Phaedra regarding her co-stars, which led to debate among the Married to Medicine reunion participants.

Phaedra Parks' unseen confessional at the Married to Medicine reunion sparks strong reactions

Phaedra Parks' unseen remarks about the cast

In the unaired footage, taped during season 11, Phaedra Parks spoke about her experience with the Married to Medicine cast. When a producer asked what she learned from appearing on the show, she replied,

"That they're trash...I don't see a future with these ladies because they don't like me. And I like people who like me. And I don't try to participate in spaces that I'm not welcomed in. So, I'm very happy to be leaving. I'm ecstatic."

In the confessional, Phaedra described the group as "jealous" and "hateful," pointing to her sense of not belonging. The clip, which aired for the first time during the Married to Medicine reunion, pointed to her discontent with her experiences on the show.

Cast reactions to Phaedra’s comments

After the video, the Married to Medicine cast members responded to Phaedra's comments. Dr. Heavenly Kimes was the first to respond to the severity of the comments by saying "Mm. D**n."

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe then said that Phaedra had utterly dismissed the crew by saying that she "gave you her a** to kiss."

Toya Bush-Harris addressed Phaedra’s remarks, saying:

"That's terrible. I mean, that's really bad because we welcomed her last year and [were] so happy to have her a part of the group. But, I mean, that's deep."

Quad Webb questioned who exactly Phaedra was referring to in her comments, prompting Dr. Simone Whitmore to say:

"I don't know. And none of us have presented or done the trash that she used to do. None of us have gone that deep."

Phaedra’s current relationship with the cast

Despite her remarks, some cast members noted that Phaedra still maintains contact with certain individuals from the group. Toya revealed that she had recently reached out to Phaedra and invited her to the Married to Medicine reunion.

Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford also commented on Phaedra’s absence, stating,

"I think Phaedra is just at a place right now where, ya know, she doesn't really have a friend within the group... I think that she just felt like she didn't fit in."

While Phaedra’s comments sparked discussion at the reunion, it was revealed that she continues to have some level of communication with Dr. Contessa, Toya, and Sweet Tea.

However, the footage presented during part 1 of the reunion indicated a clear divide between her and the rest of the cast.

Find out how the reunion unfolds—tune in to Married to Medicine season 11 episode 17 reunion part 2 airing March 30, 2025, on Bravo.

