"So, in other words, it's not needed" — Married to Medicine star Quad Webb shares an honest take on Phaedra Parks' reunion absence

The Married to Medicine season 11 reunion aired on March 23, 2025, highlighting the absence of cast member Phaedra Parks. While some cast members wanted her presence, others indicated that the reunion could proceed without issue. Quad Webb, in particular, made her stance clear when she stated,

"So, in other words, it's not needed."

Andy Cohen confirmed that Phaedra was invited to the Married to Medicine reunion but "chose not to come." Some cast members suggested that her decision stemmed from feeling isolated within the group.

Married to Medicine season 11 reunion continues as cast reacts to Phaedra Parks' absence

Host Andy Cohen broached the subject at the Married to Medicine reunion, mentioning that one of the cast members was absent. Dr. Jackie Walters had already expressed earlier that she "kind of knew Phaedra was not coming" and figured that she probably "didn't want to deal with" the group.

Toya Bush-Harris said she had invited Phaedra. Answering back to Quad Webb, Toya explained,

"I don't think it's a matter of being needed. But I would've liked her to come here and stand up for herself."

Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford explained Phaedra's absence, saying,

"I think Phaedra is just at a place right now where, ya know, she doesn't really have a friend within the group."

She added that Phaedra maintained communication with certain cast members but may not have felt she fit in overall.

Season 11 conflicts addressed at the reunion

Despite Phaedra's absence, some of her interactions during the season were discussed among the group. One of the key moments involved a disagreement during the Med Gala planning, where Phaedra referred to the women as "bitches."

Dr. Simone Whitmore, who had expressed frustration over the remark during the season, revisited the topic at the Married to Medicine reunion. She questioned,

"Yeah, because what type of bitches are we? We all have fantastic salaries... Let me be clear, I love my job."

Another topic of discussion was Phaedra's decision to film with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and the events that unfolded during the couples' trip to Key West. Dr. Heavenly Kimes explained that the situation did not go as planned for Phaedra, emphasizing that she "tried to play Apollo" but ultimately "got played." Dr. Jackie Walters added to the discussion, remarking,

"I think Phaedra inviting Cheick, knowing that Cheick was friends to Apollo and Sherien, it backfired."

Unseen footage reveals Phaedra Parks' perspective

Although Phaedra was not present at the Married to Medicine reunion, unaired footage provided insight into her views on the cast. In a clip shown during the episode, a producer asked her about her experience with the group. Phaedra responded,

"That they're trash... So, I'm not going to be able to say I enjoyed anything about this group because I feel like they're demonic minions of hell."

She also described the group as "jealous and hateful," emphasizing that she did not intend to continue engaging with them. Before concluding the confessional, Phaedra stated,

"I like people who like me. And I don't try to participate in spaces that I'm not welcomed in. So, I'm very happy to be leaving. I'm ecstatic."

To stay updated on the latest drama, viewers can watch Married to Medicine season 11 episode 17 reunion part 2 on March 30, 2025, on Bravo.

