"Taking zero responsibility" — Married to Medicine Jackie questions Phaedra’s decision to distance herself

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 13 premiered on March 2, 2025. In this installment, Dr. Jackie Walters confronted Phaedra Parks about how she had kept her distance from the group after a heated Key West trip. Dr. Jackie pointed out the problem of Phaedra refusing to own up to what happened on the trip, asking:

Ad

"How crazy is it that Phaedra is taking zero responsibility for everything that happens?"

This question set the tone for the discussion, with Dr. Jackie attempting to know why Phaedra was so eager to cut off contact with the group. Phaedra's response, indicated by her refusal to attend Toya's next event and distance herself from the drama, was questioned regarding accountability in their friendship.

The rift between Phaedra and the Married to Medicine cast

The tension in Key West

Ad

Trending

The conflict that arose in Key West was based on a chain of misunderstandings and contradicting actions. Dr. Jackie tried to resolve the issue with Phaedra face to face, visiting her home to discuss what happened after the trip. Jackie mentioned that she was uncomfortable with Phaedra feeling unsupported by the group on Married to Medicine. Phaedra replied, stating:

"Pretty much no one came to support me at all. You're right. And I was most disappointed with you," referencing her feelings of betrayal.

Ad

Ad

Although Dr. Jackie understood the pain Phaedra had endured, she was also puzzled by Phaedra's decision to completely distance herself from the Married to Medicine cast. Phaedra's presence on the trip was complicated by Apollo, her former husband, which added to the tension.

Even though she was aware that Apollo would be present, Phaedra appeared to blame others, especially Heavenly. She stated that Heavenly loves to cause a scene, which she thought was the cause of the tension on the trip. However, Dr. Jackie pointed out that Phaedra had consented to allow Apollo to attend, which she felt made the situation more complicated.

Ad

The challenge of accountability

Dr. Jackie emphasized that Phaedra had been involved in the planning, stating in a Married to Medicine confessional:

"If Phaedra knew Apollo was coming, Phaedra knew Cheick was coming, and Phaedra knew Cheick knew Apollo."

Ad

This chain of events, in Jackie's opinion, pointed to the fact that Phaedra played a pivotal role in planning the events leading to the tension. However, Phaedra claimed the situation was not her fault, and others were to blame for their role in escalating it.

"I just don’t want to be a part of any group that they do stuff like this, and they think it’s cute," Phaedra explained.

Ad

In her confession, Dr. Jackie commented that Phaedra's actions demonstrated an avoidance of responsibility. She felt that Phaedra had staged a situation with Apollo on purpose, but when she tried to make him jealous, it instead worked against her. Jackie perceived that rather than facing the outcome of her actions, Phaedra was blaming others for the aftermath.

The path to healing

Ad

Despite the tension, Dr. Jackie attempted to find common ground with Phaedra. She acknowledged that everyone handles emotional situations differently, stressing that healing is a "process." Jackie expressed a desire for reconciliation, hoping that Phaedra would not cut herself off completely from the group.

"I just don’t want you to not come around the group and feel like if we saw each other, we couldn’t hug and talk," Jackie explained.

Ad

However, Phaedra’s response indicated that she was not ready to forgive and move on.

"I just don’t think it’s any moving forward for me. Just being honest," Phaedra concluded.

The Married to Medicine star's stance on the matter reflects the ongoing struggle between the group, with Dr. Jackie questioning how much of the situation Phaedra was willing to own.

Catch new episodes of Married to Medicine Sundays at 9 PM ET on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback