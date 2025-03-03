"The most balanced person on our show" — Married to Medicine star Heavenly Kimes on balancing career, family, and stardom

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, a star of Married to Medicine, balances her career as a dentist and entrepreneur with reality TV. In a February 28, 2025, interview with Deadline, she discussed how she manages it all.

“I think I’m probably the most balanced person on our show, because I do have a job.”

Heavenly Kimes has continued to serve in her profession alongside appearing on the reality show. She manages to balance time for her dental practice, family, and filming schedule. She has indicated that organizing her responsibilities effectively has been instrumental in ensuring that she sustains both her career and television appearances.

Balancing career, family, and reality TV: Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Kimes' approach

Managing a dental career and reality TV schedule

Kimes operates her own dental practice and continues to work in her profession despite the demanding filming schedule of Married to Medicine. She explained that her work schedule allows for flexibility, stating,

“I do work in my profession, but I do it three days a week, so the other four days of the week, I’m either spending time with my kids or doing something else.”

Kimes highlighted that the production team accommodates her schedule, allowing her to maintain both her career and reality television commitments.

“Bravo and Purveyors of Pop have been very, very good about working around our schedules, so it just all flows together," she stated.

Kimes also noted that balancing these responsibilities relies on effective time management and setting clear priorities. She explained that maintaining focus on what matters most allows her to manage both her career and television commitments efficiently.

Family and personal life on Married to Medicine

Kimes frequently shares moments with her family on the show, particularly with her daughter, Alaura Kimes. She acknowledged that these moments allow viewers to see a different side of her.

“I didn’t realize how much we were alike until that video."

Kimes referred to a social media clip featuring her and her daughter, noting that she only realized their similar mannerisms after watching the video. She explained that Alaura is one of the few people who can openly challenge her and acknowledged their shared traits. Kimes emphasized that she values direct communication and prefers addressing issues openly rather than avoiding them.

“If somebody has a problem, I’d rather them say it. Let’s talk about it however it comes out, and let’s move forward.”

Future opportunities and reality TV plans

Beyond Married to Medicine, Kimes has received suggestions to participate in other reality competition shows. She acknowledged the discussions surrounding her potential involvement in The Traitors and expressed interest.

“Everybody keeps asking me about The Traitors. I don’t know why. Even when I did my last thing at Bravo, they voted me most likely to win at Traitors...I never really thought about it, but I’m down for any opportunity. I like to play games.” she said.

Kimes indicated that she is open to continuing her role on Married to Medicine, explaining that she plans to remain on the show as long as she is wanted. She also noted that her personal and family life continues to evolve, adding,

“My daughter’s at a different peak in her life. We got some more seasons in us.”

New episodes of Married to Medicine air Sundays at 9 PM ET on Bravo and are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

