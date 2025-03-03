"We have put in some safeguards"- Married to Medicine star Mimi Sanders on managing life amid newfound fame

Married to Medicine star Dr. Mimi Sanders, a psychiatrist and stress management strategist, spoke with TV Insider on February 27, 2025, about how she and her family are adjusting to the increased public attention that comes with her role on the show. She emphasized the importance of preparation and setting boundaries to navigate this transition.

“We have put in some safeguards to make sure we’re okay as a family,” she explained.

Sanders also highlighted that her husband, former NFL player Steve Sanders, has been instrumental in helping her manage this shift, given his prior experience in the public eye.

Managing life and conflict: Mimi Sanders' approach to

Married to Medicine

Navigating conflict in a new social environment

Sanders joined Married to Medicine at a time of heightened tension among cast members. During a couples' trip to Key West, multiple disputes took place, including conflicts involving Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad Webb’s partner King, and interactions between Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida, and Sherien Copes.

Sanders, leveraging her professional expertise, took an active role in conflict resolution. Reflecting on the situation, she stated:

“On the sandbar, there are like four arguments going on all at once. It was a lot. I found myself running up and down the beach, and that was not for exercise.”

She also noted the importance of strategic intervention, particularly when addressing individuals like Heavenly Kimes.

“With Heavenly, I have learned she will hold herself accountable, but if you do call her out in the middle of everybody, she is not going to hear it.”

Sanders acknowledged that many of the interpersonal issues within the group had been ongoing for years, requiring a nuanced approach to mediation. She pointed out that historical dynamics among cast members influenced how conflicts unfolded and how resolutions were sought.

Balancing professional expertise with reality TV dynamics

Given her background, Sanders anticipated that her psychiatric skills would be relevant in the group setting.

“Everyone came up to me and asked what kind of doctor I was. They kept saying, ‘We need you,’” she recalled.

Her time on Married to Medicine has involved balancing personal relationships with professional insight into group dynamics. Sanders also discussed the $5,000 bowl purchased at the Med Gala, which she later used to encourage communication among the cast.

“It’s actually in the office. We had the bowl in the office and still use it as the emotional support bowl,” she said.

Her involvement in Married to Medicine has required her to engage in group interactions while maintaining a professional perspective on interpersonal challenges. She noted that while she can offer guidance, longstanding relationships within the cast impact the outcomes of conflicts.

Looking ahead: Managing personal and group relationships

Sanders observed that forming genuine relationships within the group takes time. Speaking about Phaedra Parks, she stated:

“I did not have a long period to get to know Phaedra. Phaedra is a very nice girl. I really wish I had more of a chance to learn more about her.”

She pointed out that the reality television format presents unique challenges for building trust. Regarding her own marriage, Sanders reflected on the adjustments that new cast members, such as Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, face in their relationships.

“We have to realize they are still newlyweds. I’ve been married for 10 years, going on 11 in August. Marriage is hard. You have your ups and downs.”

Looking ahead, the Married to Medicine star expects to remain involved in conflict resolution within the cast.

“You will still see me do some resolution work and try to reconcile some relationships. You will see me trying to encourage people to hold themselves accountable, even if they were provoked in a situation.”

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

