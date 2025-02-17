Which Married to Medicine star missed the season 11 reunion? Details explored

Married to Medicine season 11 reunion was taped in New York City, on February 13, 2025, and was hosted by Andy Cohen. The same day, inside sources told People magazine that Phaedra Parks failed to arrive for the taping. Also, by revealing the seating chart for the reunion, Bravo confirmed that Phaedra will not be there. The season finale is set to air on February 23, 2025, titled Calm After the Storm.

The most discussed moment of the season was during the group outing that Phaedra chose to take with her friends when her ex-husband Apollo showed up with his then estranged wife, Sherien. Phaedra ended up cutting the trip short because, as she later stated, she wanted to avoid the drama.

But the specifics of the trip did show that she was told beforehand about the chance of him attending and she said that they were in a "good place," and she was okay with it.

Meanwhile, in the reunion episode, other cast members like Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe seated for the discussion about the current season.

Discussions surrounding Phaedra's absence in Married to Medicine reunion

The reunion of Married to Medicine this season discussed several moments from the show, such as the cast trip when Apollo Nida's arrival caused Phaedra Parks to leave. The reunion reportedly featured talks about what happened before the trip and if the incident had an impact on her no-show.

Throughout the conversation, cast members gave their insights regarding the argument between Phaedra and Apollo. Some remembered that Phaedra had been told about the potential of Apollo showing up, while others mentioned her choice to leave when it occurred. In her confession, Phaedra had stated that she did not know how she would behave, saying:

"I don't, I don't, I don't know. Just being honest."

But when she finally left, she said:

“Some people can be played with, and I’m not one of them.”

Andy Cohen brought up Phaedra's no-show at the reunion, inquiring of the cast if they had heard from her since the end of filming. Some reported that they had, while others had not seen or heard from her. The conversation involved speculation about whether skipping the reunion meant leaving the show, as some former Bravo cast members who missed reunions did not come back for the future seasons.

The reunion episode carried on with the rest of the cast reminiscing their time on the show. Discussions covered friendships within the house, significant talk, and ways in which pivotal moments affected interactions. Phaedra's non-appearance aside, the reunion went on as other subjects discussed the season in its entirety.

Phaedra's no-show at the reunion has now sparked rumors about her future with Married to Medicine. She revealed in July 2024 that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16, saying:

"You called, I answered."

Due to her commitment to RHOA, fans don't know yet whether she'll remain on Married to Medicine or switch over full-time to her original Bravo franchise.

Viewers can catch new episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

