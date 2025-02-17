Married to Medicine season 11 episode 11 recap: Toya and Eugene explore the Keys while Phaedra's ex shows up on the trip

The latest episode of Married to Medicine season 11, titled Trouble on the Sandbar, aired on February 16, 2025. The episode followed the group’s getaway, which started with Toya and Eugene exploring the Florida Keys, alongside Mimi and Steve. However, the trip took a turn when Apollo, Phaedra’s ex-husband, arrived with his wife, Sherien.

Before the group headed out for the day, Toya, Eugene, Mimi, and Steve discussed the previous night’s events, involving Quad, Greg, and Sweet Tea.

Toya explained what had happened and addressed the situation. Meanwhile, Heavenly informed Jackie and Simone that Apollo was joining them on the trip. Jackie immediately questioned whether that was a good idea, while Simone shared her concerns about the decision.

As the group prepared for a boat outing in Married to Medicine, Apollo’s arrival stirred tensions, especially for Phaedra. A conversation between Cheick, (who joined the trip as Phaedra's date), and Sherien raised questions, leading to tensions that escalated between Phaedra and Apollo and drew in the rest of the group.

Apollo’s arrival sparks tension in Married to Medicine

Apollo and Sherien arrived, despite an earlier conversation in which Apollo had suggested that his wife would not be attending. Phaedra reacted to the situation, explaining that Sherien was the woman Apollo had been involved with while they were still married. In a confessional, she described the situation as "creepy, very unsettling."

Meanwhile, Quad also questioned the situation, asking Phaedra,

"Is it nice to have an ex around with his new wife?"

Phaedra’s date, Cheick, greeted Sherien, and she immediately asked why he was there. He responded without giving any details, saying, "long story."

The group soon began questioning Cheick about his connection with Sherien. When asked if he had met her family or traveled with her, he confirmed that he had. Phaedra later reflected on the moment, stating that her friends should have made Cheick feel "welcome," rather than putting him in an uncomfortable position.

"You were supposed to welcome him into this group with the person I'm choosing to be with," Phaedra said.

Phaedra and Apollo’s confrontation

As tensions grew, the group began questioning Cheick about his connection with Sherien in Married to Medicine. When asked how he knew her, Cheick dismissed the inquiry, saying,

"That's nobody's business here."

However, when pressed further about whether he had met Sherien’s family or traveled with her, he confirmed that he had. Phaedra later addressed the situation in a confessional that her friends were "antagonizing and ambushing" her by putting him in an uncomfortable situation.

Meanwhile, Cheick turned to Apollo and asked,

"Did I call and ask if you were going on a speed date with your ex-wife?"

Apollo responded he did not know. Heavenly observed the tension and admitted in a confessional that Phaedra was trying to "piss off" Apollo in this episode of Married to Medicine.

Apollo, visibly frustrated, confronted Phaedra, and she questioned why he cared about who she was with. She reminded him that they were no longer married and that he had no reason to be concerned about her dating life.

Sherien then stepped in, saying she did not care about Phaedra, and Phaedra responded that she felt the same way. However, the exchange escalated when Phaedra referred to Sherien as a "bit**." She then said that Apollo and she had been divorced for seven years and questioned,

"Why does he care?"

Phaedra and Cheick walked away from the group leaving the argument unresolved.

Watch new episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 every Sunday at 9/8c on Bravo.

