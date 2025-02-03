“She’s welcome to come“— Married to Medicine star Heavenly reveals she invited Apollo’s wife Sherein to the couples' trip

Married to Medicine season 11 focuses on the lives of cast members connected to the medical field. The show captures the ups and downs in their relationships, dramatic clashes, and arguments as the cast navigates their personal and professional lives.

In the newly released episode 10, which aired on February 2, 2025, Married to Medicine star Heavenly shared that she had invited exes Phaedra and Apollo on the couples' trip.

During a conversation with Simone, Heavenly mentioned that she had spoken to Phaedra about Apollo's arrival and that she had no problem with it. Although Apollo was initially invited with his wife, Heavenly later learned that Apollo's wife wouldn't be able to make it. In her confession interview, Heavenly said:

Trending

"I definitely invited Sherien, that's his wife and she's welcome to come but it's their decision whether he brings her or not."

Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10, titled Battle of the Exes, was released on February 2, 2025. The episode synopsis reads:

"The couples' trip to Key West, Fla., continues after a successful kayak relay race. A storm brews when Phaedra surprises the group with her new boy toy, Cheick, even though Dr. Heavenly has invited her ex, Apollo. Tensions rise between Quad and Dr. G as a playful evening couples' game turns into the battle of the exes, threatening to derail the whole trip."

The season 11 cast includes Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq., Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Dr. Mimi Sanders.

Married to Medicine star Heavenly told Simone that Apollo was joining them on the couples' trip

In Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10, Dr. Heavenly told Simone that she had invited Apollo on the couples' trip to Key West. At the same time, Phaedra was also joining the couples. When Heavenly mentioned Apollo's arrival, Simone asked if Phaedra was aware of this.

The Married to Medicine star explained that she had already talked to Phaedra about it, but the rest of the castmates didn't know that Apollo was invited as well. She said:

"Apollo was there and I told him about the couple's trip and he agreed to come. He's coming tomorrow, it's a secret though, you can't tell anybody."

Heavenly also shared that she had initially invited Apollo with his wife but later found out that Apollo's wife wouldn't "be able to make it." She said:

"I thought his wife is coming too but he told me that his wife probably won't be able to make it."

Towards the end of their conversation, Heavenly pointed out that both Apollo and Phaedra had moved on and forgiven each other. She said it was nice to see them both get past "the pain" and hurt. Heavenly said:

"You know when you go through a divorce, you probably mad, he was saying how they get past the pain and how they forgave each other."

Simone then asked Heavenly if she wanted Greg and Quad to be on good terms as well, to which she responded with a yes.

New episodes of Married to Medicine are released weekly on Sundays at 9/8c exclusively on Bravo TV and the next day on Peacock TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback