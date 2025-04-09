"It's see you later"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais shares major update about her exit

One of the popular cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais, has confirmed that she will be exiting after season 14. In an Instagram video she shared on March 25, 2025, she announced her decision to leave the show.

"It's not goodbye, it’s see you later. So, see you later,” she said.

Her exit comes after she participated in the show for five years. Beauvais has stated that although she is leaving the series, her plans in her personal life and career are a top priority.

Garcelle Beauvais confirms exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 14

Why Garcelle Beauvais is leaving RHOBH

Garcelle shared that her primary reasons for leaving the show were personal. One of the main factors was the approaching milestone for her sons. She mentioned her desire to support her children, Jax and Jaid Nilon, during this significant time in their lives.

“Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that,” she noted.

Additionally, Beauvais highlighted her son Jaid’s budding modeling career as another key factor.

“Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too,” she added.

Alongside family matters, Garcelle is focused on a series of professional projects. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stated:

“I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing, and acting in.”

Garcelle's history on RHOBH

Garcelle became a part of history as she became a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 10 as the franchise's first Black cast member. She then reminisced about the moment, and told The Daily Dish at the time that she was thrilled to be part of the hit show.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Beauvais was the first African-American housewife on RHOBH, and this focused attention on diversity on the series. During her tenure on RHOBH, Garcelle's arrival brought a game-changer to the brand. She discussed being called a trailblazer for Black women on reality television frequently and revealed how it influenced her career and the industry.

What’s next for Garcelle Beauvais

Since departing RHOBH, Garcelle is moving on to a range of interesting business ventures. She remains committed to producing, having already produced titles such as Black Girl Missing and Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie.

As an actress and producer, she continues to grow her influence in the entertainment sector. She revealed that she has several projects in the pipeline, though she has not yet disclosed particular details.

“I can't tell you anything right now, but you'll know soon,” she stated, hinting at upcoming announcements regarding her career.

Aside from her career goals, Garcelle has continued to hold on to family and society. Her sons, among them Oliver Saunders, who in January 2025 had a daughter, continue to be at the core of her life. She stated that juggling career and family is tough.

“It's hard to balance because you always feel mom guilt,” she said.

During her career, Garcelle has talked extensively about the tribulations and joys of life in the entertainment sector. She once said, during a previous interview, that she became more successful with age.

“At my age I feel like I'm thriving more than when I was in my twenties,” she explained.

She also reflected on the barriers she faced as a Black woman in the industry, sharing how they influenced her growth.

Tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET and stream episodes on Peacock the following day.

