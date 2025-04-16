Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 3 recap: Garcelle walked off as Dorit and Sutton faced off in a brutal clash 

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion, which aired on April 15, 2025, brought heightened tensions and emotional moments, leading to Garcelle Beauvais walking off-stage. The episode highlighted a heated clash between Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke over accusations regarding Sutton’s drinking.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne spoke about her messy relationship with ex-husband Tom Girardi. Garcelle, tired of the same patterns, decided to exit prior to the group photo, a sign that she was increasingly unhappy.

With personal issues being the focus, the women were compelled to face their unfinished business, heightening the rifts in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group.

Reunion Part 3 overview of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14

Dorit and Sutton’s confrontation over drinking accusations

Dorit Kemsley attends the costume party premiere of "Halloween Kills" (Image via Getty)

The tension between Dorit and Sutton reached its peak during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as Dorit was confronted about her ongoing narrative regarding Sutton’s drinking. Dorit denied trying to portray Sutton as an alcoholic, explaining,

“If I wanted to paint you as an alcoholic, I would be doing a hell of a lot more than what I’ve done.”

Sutton pointed out that Dorit’s repeated comments on the matter were what gave the impression of a problem. Andy Cohen addressed the ongoing tension, highlighting the personal insults exchanged between the two women, including remarks about their physical appearances. Dorit defended her actions, saying,

“You’re going to hit, I’m going to hit back harder,” further fueling the animosity between them.

Sutton, in response, maintained that Dorit’s comments were unprovoked and that the situation was unfair.

Garcelle’s frustrations and walk-off moment

Garcelle Beauvais expressed frustration with the group during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, becoming visibly upset. She explained that everyone has their limits and things that annoy them, saying that she was "really pissed right now." When asked by Andy Cohen about her anger, Garcelle explained,

“All of it, honestly. I don’t think I ever get any grace in this group. I didn’t feel it today.”

Her ire boiled over when she decided to exit the set before the cast photo. When questioned why she had left, Garcelle said that she didn't want to take part in the cast photo, indicating that she "didn't want to be in the cast photo" before exiting the stage. Dorit, after hearing this, called Garcelle's behavior "unprofessional." Garcelle, backstage, further explained her feelings, saying,

“They’re all f***ing a***oles...I don’t trust them. And they obviously don’t like me....It’s been an amazing ride. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, but I’m done.”

Erika reflects on Tom Girardi and her future

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Erika Jayne spoke about her continued legal woes regarding her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. She shared that although she had not yet finalized her divorce, her lawyer was going to proceed with it. Erika also spoke about Tom's legal woes, namely his conviction for wire fraud. She confirmed that she had not seen him and went on to say,

“I thought of visiting him, and this is going to sound cold, but when he passes away. I don’t know … there is nothing to say to this person because he’s not talking clearly. He’s not there.”

When asked if she believed Tom was guilty, Erika responded,

“It doesn’t really matter what I think. The law does. That’s really where it is.”

Kyle reflects on her marriage

Kyle Richards also tackled her marriage with Mauricio Umansky at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, acknowledging the tension it had been under. She assured that neither she nor Mauricio had made the move to file for divorce, citing their status was still the same, saying they were "literally just the same." Kyle revealed that it was hard to be apart, saying,

“It’s sad no matter what, and it’s weird. You know, you’ve been with somebody 30 years … it’s just sad.”

She noted that Mauricio’s fame and wealth had contributed to the challenges in their marriage, adding, “women are snakes,” and threw themselves at him. Kyle also reflected on her separation, admitting that she regretted how their relationship had deteriorated, expressing that she felt sadness for her children and for the life they once shared, saying she looked back at it as "a great life we really had."

When asked about the possibility of infidelity, Kyle clarified that she had suspected something but was uncertain until the airport photos emerged. She explained that she "assumed" but did not know until later.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream anytime on Peacock.

