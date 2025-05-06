"It's gonna be one yummy summer"— Zack Peter points out three ways Taylor Swift was involved in Blake Lively saga as singer gets subpoenaed

Zack Peter recently reacted to Taylor Swift being subpoenaed in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. On May 5, 2025, Peter uploaded a post on X, highlighting three ways Swift was involved in the drama between Lively and Baldoni.
For those unfamiliar, in December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios, accusing Baldoni of s*xual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni then filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, accusing her of defamation.
Justin also claimed that Taylor Swift pressured him to rewrite scenes according to Lively's preference. Peter commented that the court proceedings would be "messy," saying,
"So, we can already tell, as discovery begins, this is gonna be messy, we're gonna see attorneys fighting back and forth, and it's gonna be one yummy summer."
Zack Peter's comments about Taylor Swift's involvement in the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni explored
Zack Peter claimed that following Swift's subpoena, her texts with Blake Lively would be examined to determine her involvement in the film It Ends With Us. Peter remarked that Swift allegedly dismissed a music composer on set.
"Her texts are gonna be very telling in terms of like what she actually knew and how involved in the movie she was. Taylor Swift's song My Tears Ricochet was used as the anthem for It Ends With Us, and apparently there was a rumor going around that she got the original composer fired," he claimed.
Peter also claimed that Swift played a significant role in casting Isabela Ferrer, the actress who portrayed young Lily Bloom—
"Then we get to young Lily, who was played by Isabela Ferrer, and apparently Taylor Swift was very instrumental in getting Isabela cast for the role of young Lily, which was admitted by both Isabela and by Justin Baldoni that Taylor Swift definitely had some sort of influence."
Peter also referenced the rooftop scene, in which Swift allegedly coerced Baldoni into accepting Blake Lively's script rewrites—
"Then we have the infamous rooftop scene that Ryan Reynolds supposedly had written, but Blake Lively is the one that claimed that she was the one writing the lines in this scene. And this is the scene that she references when she says that she has her "dragons", Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift, that are in her court, and they agree with her rewrites of the script."
According to People, an inside source close to Swift told the outlet that the Shake It Off singer was "really hurt" by Blake Lively involving her in the lawsuit against Baldoni. Swift and Lively have been close friends for over a decade, with Swift being the godmother to Lively's daughters.
However, the source claimed that the pair have been able to make amends and "recover" their friendship.
As per ABC News, Blake Lively and Justin Baloni are scheduled to begin their trial on March 9, 2026.