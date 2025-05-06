Who founded the Wayfarer Foundation? Kjersti Flaa calls organization’s closure a “direct consequence” of Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni's legal costs

YouTuber and host of the Flaawesome Talk podcast, Kjersti Flaa, recently uploaded a new episode to YouTube titled "Internet EXPLODES on Seth Meyers after Blake Lively sit-down !?!".

On Sunday (May 4), Flaa seemingly spoke on the connection between the Wayfarer Foundation and the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal situation, stating:

"So the Wayfarer Foundation is closing down. I think this is a direct consequence from the lawsuit or all the legal stuff going on, which is so expensive."

The Wayfarer Foundation also uploaded an official statement to its Instagram page, announcing that it will be carefully winding down its operations over the "next several weeks."

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation. We will honor all of our current grant commitments as we carefully wind down operations over the next several weeks," their announcement read.

The foundation was started by billionaire Steve Sarowitz, who is also a co-founder of Wayfarer Studios alongside Justin Baldoni. Steve incorporated the foundation as a "philanthropic engine for spiritual giving" in 2021.

In the Instagram post, Steve explained that although Wayfarer Foundation was closing he remains committed and dedicated to his goals of making an impact on society.

"We understand that this news may come as a surprise, and we will be actively working over the next several weeks to ensure all matters are concluded with care and attention," Steve Sarowitz stated.

"I think he said that so he wouldn't be blamed" - Kjersti Flaa speaks on Blake Lively's interview with Seth Meyers

On May 2, 2025, Blake Lively appeared as a special guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she seemingly reflects on how her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni has affected her life.

During her interview, Lively alludes to her legal feud with Justin Baldoni, suggesting that her life has been full of "highs and lows" when she states:

"I have had a pretty intense year. This year has been full of the highest highs and lowest lows of my life. I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially now, afraid to share their experience. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak, so I do feel fortunate that I have been able to."

In her new podcast episode, Kjersti opens with a discussion on Blake's appearance on the Late Night show.

The podcast host appears to claim that the actor's recent statements during her interview with Seth Meyers made her angry. Flaa suggests that Lively "pretending" to be the voice for silenced women was "appalling," when claiming:

"It made me angry too... if I put myself in the shoes of a person who has actually experienced serious [domestic violence] or abuse. Then looking at someone sitting up there like Blake Lively did in a princess dress pretending to be the voice of women and girls around the world who have been silenced is appalling."

Flaa continued by highlighting that not long after the interview was posted, Seth and his team allegedly turned off comments on YouTube. The podcaster claims this was an attempt at "silencing people".

Kjersti then highlights how multiple individuals decided to share their response to the interview by commenting on posts and videos uploaded to Seth and the Late Night show's official social media handles.

"I think what he said on the show, he said that he wasn't that informed about everything that was going on. I think he said that so he wouldn't be blamed, like he is now, for putting her on there and for giving her a voice," Kjersti claimed.

Kjersti Flaa continues by providing her opinion on the interview, seemingly highlighting her unhappiness with the statements Blake Lively had made as a "voice for silenced women".

"I don't think anyone feels like Blake Lively is speaking for them. Any victim who has experienced something serious, no one wants Blake Lively to speak for them," Kjersti states.

According to a new report from ELLE Magazine, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not be attending the 2025 Met Gala.

They last attended the prestigious event in 2022, when Lively and Reynolds were announced as co-chairs alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

