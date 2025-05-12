"Time Magazine and the NAACP should be ashamed" — Melanie King slams Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively over theory of them owning Boone Hall

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have consistently been in the spotlight ever since Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni became public, with YouTube commentators regularly sharing new details. YouTube commentator Melanie King has now reacted to a theory suggesting the couple owns Boone Hall—the historic site tied to slavery, where they got married and previously faced backlash for in 2020.

On May 12, Melanie King, who refers to herself as "Baldoni Dragon" on X, shared a post that included a YouTube video clip from a channel named ELSRICH, where Elsie suggested that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds own Boone Hall. Reacting to this, Melanie King lashed out at TIME and the NAACP on her X post.

The caption read:

"Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds OWN THE PLANTATION they got married on? They donated money to the NAACP six years ago after getting backlash for it. Somehow that made Blake a "CIVIL RIGHTS TITAN" in 2025. Time Magazine and the NAACP should be ashamed of themselves. Absolutely diabolical work by Plantation Khaleesi and Predatorpool."

King, who also has "Blocked by Ryan Reynolds" written in her X bio, has been actively talking about the celebrity couple since the beginning of Lively and Baldoni's cross lawsuits.

What did Elsie say about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in her video?

On May 11, Elsie posted a video on her YouTube channel, ELSRICH, where she showed a biz profile page of a firm named Boone Hall LLC, which was registered in 2015. The YouTuber showed that this company had the same address as Ryan Reynolds' other business.

"We'll start with the filing of this Boone Hall LLC business entity based in New York that was established in June of 2015. And for a little quick math, which I wrote down so I don't forget, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were married in 2012. Three years later, they own a company called Boone Hall LLC," she revealed.

Elsie also raised eyebrows at their 2020 apology and donation made to the NAACP as a token of their apology, and further questioned TIME's decision to list Lively among the 100 most influential people in its 2025 list.

"In 2020, they gave us the fake apology and donate some money to the NAACP. And in the year 2025, Blake Lively gets a Time magazine slot for being a Titan because she gave some money to some Black people. And now we're finding out she actually owns a company named after the plantation she got married at," Elsie said in the video.

Further in the video, she made allusions to the couple having ownership of this plantation without saying it emphatically.

What was the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wedding plantation controversy?

As per E! News, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the nuptial knot in September 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, located in South Carolina. However, the scenic plantation has a tragic history embroiled in slavery, something for which the couple received huge backlash from netizens.

The plantation employed enslaved workers for brick production. The estate has nine slave compounds standing as a testimony to past wrongdoings.

The couple was scrutinized for picking this venue for their wedding back in 2012, and the criticism once again resurfaced in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter movement. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds apologized for choosing this venue in 2020.

"It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," Reynolds said in an August 2020 interview with Fast Company.

Apart from an apology, the Hollywood couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an American civil rights organization.

Stay tuned for more updates on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle.

