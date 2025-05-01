What is Ryan Reynolds' net worth in 2025? Melanie King reacts to tweet claiming he's "the new Steve Jobs," calls it the "most deranged satire"

Social media personality Melanie King recently reacted to a tweet claiming that Ryan Reynolds was "the new Steve Jobs." On April 30, 2025, X user Ken Berenger posted the tweet appreciating Reynolds' business empire by stating:

"Ryan Reynolds Is the new Steve Jobs. In 2020, Ryan Reynolds bought a struggling 5th-tier Welsh football club for $2.5M. Everyone called him a Hollywood dreamer. But what he did next changed sports & business forever."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Reynolds has a total net worth of $350 million. The actor is best known for his role as the titular character in the Deadpool franchise. The first movie of the franchise grossed over $780 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Melanie King seemingly disagreed with Berenger's message and uploaded a post on May 1, commenting:

"Ryan Reynolds is the new Steve Jobs??? This has to be the most deranged satire about Predator-pool I have seen to date. The reach must have broke his spine on this one."

More about Ryan Reynolds' business ventures

As per Food & Wine, Reynolds became a co-owner of Aviation American Gin in 2018. The Deadpool actor lent his image to the brand, and following this, the product witnessed a spike in popularity and became the second-largest brand within the U.S. super-premium gin segment.

In 2020, Reynolds sold Aviation Gin to Diageo, which owns notable brands like Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, for $610 million. Ryan still remains a minority stake co-owner.

According to Firstpost, Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney purchased the football club Wrexham A.F.C. in 2021. The actors paid around $2.5 million for it at the time. Over time, the pair have reportedly turned it into a notable club worth at least $207 million.

On April 26, 2025, Wrexham scored a victory against Charlton Athletic, guaranteeing its promotion to the EFL Championship next season for the first time in 43 years.

As per the BBC, former Wrexham footballer Mickey Thomas praised Reynolds and McElhenney, stating:

"What they have done is unique - it's incredible. The transformation from the National League to where they are now is massive, and they have done it in the right way. I have never seen owners of a football club have the association they have with the players, but more so with the fans. The connection is unreal."

Melanie King's comments about Ryan Reynolds explored

On March 24, 2025, Melanie King alleged that Reynolds forced his daughter to deliver a "s*xually vulgar" line in his 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine. Reynolds' 8-year-old daughter, Inez, played the role of Kidpool in his film. During one of the scenes, Kidpool (Inez) utters the line:

“Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d*ck out of your mouth.”

King expressed her disapproval of letting Inez record this line, stating:

"The daughter was forced to tell a s*xually vulgar predatory gay joke. Seven years old. We’re talking first grade. And this is what they wanted her to say, and they forced her. He and Blake forced her."

Ryan Reynolds has yet to respond to Melanie King's statements.

