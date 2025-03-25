Who is Kidpool in Deadpool & Wolverine? Melanie King accuses Ryan Reynolds of forcing his daughter to say "s*xually vulgar predatory gay joke" in film

Melanie King has recently alleged that Ryan Reynolds forced his daughter Inez to deliver a gay joke in Deadpool & Wolverine, which she described as “s*xually vulgar.” Notably, Inez played the role of Kidpool in the film, and King made these claims in a video shared on her YouTube channel, Melanie OFF Script, on March 24, 2025.

Melanie was referring to the Deadpool Corps Battle scene by playing another YouTube video where Ryan and the film’s director, Shawn Levy, were discussing the same. In one of the sequences, Inez was heard saying:

“Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d*ck out of your mouth.”

King replayed the sequence where Inez said the line and mentioned why it was inappropriate for her to say such things on screen. She said:

“The daughter was forced to tell a s*xually vulgar predatory gay joke. Seven years old. We’re talking first grade. And this is what they wanted her to say and they forced her. He and Blake forced her, Shawn Levy forced her to do this. And to practice multiple versions of this. He says 70 to 500 times. What type of number is that?”

In another video, Ryan Reynolds was heard saying that he considers himself “father of the year” for allegedly letting Inez Reynolds be a part of a scene where she had to use inappropriate words. He also mentioned that Inez was initially not willing to say the words but later reportedly agreed.

Ryan Reynolds said in his discussion with Shawn Levy that he reportedly began looking at other people when his daughter was not ready to say the line. Meanwhile, King questioned the reality behind the claim and said:

“Was it just I’m going to find somebody else to do it? ‘Okay sweetie, I understand.’ It’s egregious, just to even want this to be done. But, ‘okay sweetie, I understand.’ Do you really think that was Ryan Reynolds' response?”

Melanie King spoke about Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s friendship

Melanie King addressed Ryan Reynolds's frequent praise of Hugh Jackman, who also appeared alongside him in the superhero film last year. King spoke up on the use of gay jokes about "essentially r*ping Wolverine and violating him" in Deadpool & Wolverine, stating that it happens frequently since Deadpool is pans*xual. She further stated:

“It is just non-stop because Deadpool is supposed to be pans*xual so he’s attracted in their words to anything that moves. This is what it said about Deadpool, that anything with a pulse, sorry, not that moves but with a pulse. Animals, children, I don’t know, so, it seems like anything is on the table.”

Melanie reiterated her claim that Ryan Reynolds appreciates other people, adding that he allegedly “tries to embarrass and humiliate” his wife, Blake Lively, on different occasions. She then began referring to Ryan’s daughter and said:

“It looks like the same thing that he does to his wife, he is doing down to his daughter. He seems to have a deep hatred for the women in his family.”

Meanwhile, Ryan, Hugh, and Blake have not responded to King's viral video as of now. The clip has already received more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

