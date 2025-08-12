“I’ve officially made the Blake Lively court docket”: Zack Peter tweets about his name coming up in unsealed texts between Justin Baldoni & team

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a turn, with podcaster Zack Peter revealing his name appeared in recently unsealed court documents. The texts, exchanged between Baldoni’s team, reference Peter’s coverage of Lively, prompting the influencer to clarify his stance in the ongoing feud. In a tweet posted on August 12, 2025, Zack Peter stated,&quot;Well, I officially made the Blake Lively court docket, for real this time.&quot;He cited unsealed text messages that showed Justin Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, sharing Peter's content with their social media manager, Jed Wallace. The texts from Wallace stated, &quot;I love me some Zack Peter.&quot; Peter responded humorously but also made it clear that he was speaking for himself.&quot;Well, I love me some Jed Wallace...I am not and have never been paid by any of the Wayfarer parties or Bryan Freedman.He even thanked Ryan Reynolds’ company, Mint Mobile, a former sponsor, joking, &quot;Thank you, Ryan Reynolds, for those paychecks.&quot;Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni reveals disputes over the film's intimate scenesThe newly unsealed texts are from Blake Lively's s*xual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and the director of the film, It Ends With Us. Lively claimed that Baldoni created a hostile work environment and later launched a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the allegations, including in a dismissed $400 million countersuit that accuses Lively of a &quot;hostile takeover&quot; of the production. The unsealed messages also revealed tension over Lively’s contractual control of intimate scenes. Editor Robb Sullivan texted &quot;SMH&quot; (shaking my head) to co-editor Oona Flaherty about Lively having approval rights for s*x scenes involving her character and a younger version of the character played by another actress. The exchange indicates there were tensions behind the scenes as the team worked to secure a PG-13 rating. Zack Peter has been openly critical of Blake Lively, and the unsealed text messages suggested Baldoni’s team was aware of his hostility. Peter shared that his dislike of the Gossip Girl star is based on conversations with former employees of Lively's, long before the It Ends With Us media frenzy.&quot;My coverage is a reflection of my content, my ideas, my opinions, my perspective, okay? And my disdain for Blake Lively is also very organic,&quot; Peter said in his video.The video mentioned in the text messages is from February 2025 and shows Zack Peter critiquing a Hollywood Reporter article about Jenny Slate's HR complaints with Sony, a story that was apparently altered later. Peter’s analysis of the retraction apparently drew Wayfarer’s attention.Meanwhile, Lively's legal team has been actively pursuing the case, recently subpoenaing editors and trying to obtain account details from critics, including social media creators. According to Business Insider, Judge Lewis Liman has allowed Lively's team to subpoena Robb Sullivan by leaving the documents at his doorstep after they failed to serve him in person.Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's trial date has been set for March 2026.