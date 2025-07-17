“A big old waste of time” — Zack Peter reacts to Blake Lively’s deposition being rescheduled for a second time

As the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively escalates, podcaster Zack Peter shared insights on Lively’s deposition being rescheduled after the initial set date of July 17.

In his reaction video uploaded the same day, the No Filter podcast host revealed that he wasn't surprised that the Another Simple Favor star is now set to be deposed on Thursday, July 31, even though the deposition was initially scheduled to happen within 24 hours.

He emphasized that what truly surprised him was the fact that attorneys had already flown in, and Lively had made several "Hollywood demands" that the Judge granted.

"And so now, less than 24 hours before she's set to actually go on the record under penalty of perjury, guess what? We had yet another delay. It was supposed to happen in June, and then it got pushed back until July 17th. And then it was supposed to happen this week, on July 17th, this Thursday," Peter commented.

Peter further stressed that the attorneys had already made the trip for the deposition before it was rescheduled, calling it a "waste of time."

"The attorneys flew out. There were attorneys in the air during today's hearing. And yet now everybody's just getting a lovely trip to Manhattan for a big old waste of time. So I don't know, do we think she's gonna sit on July 31st?" Zack Peter added.

"The public is just getting tired of her" — Zack Peter reacts to the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit against Jed Wallace

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, in his commentary video, Zack Peter reacted to the dismissal of Blake Lively's lawsuit against Jed Wallace, who runs a crisis-management firm, Street Relations, Inc.

Peter explained that the lawsuit filed in December 2024 accused Wallace of collaborating with Justin Baldoni's PR team to launch a smear campaign against Lively to destroy her reputation.

He further explained that Lively had accused Wallace of engaging in "shady stuff" on social media against her, which is why she subpoenaed content creators like Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and Andy Signore, believing they were responsible for creating "bots that don't like her."

"[Blake Lively thinks] they created bots that don't like her, even though it seems like, overwhelmingly, the public is just getting tired of her," Peter added.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Jed Wallace states,

"[Wallace] weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums."

However, on July 16, Judge Lewis J Liman granted Wallace's motion to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.

This means that Lively can file an amended complaint by July 31 or sue the Texas-based publicist in a different jurisdiction, per People Magazine.

The following day, in a statement to the outlet, Blake Lively's representative claimed that they "respect" the judge's decision.

They stated that it has nothing to do with the significance of Lively's allegations against Wallace regarding his role in the smear campaign.

Instead, the case solely relates to the "procedural question:" whether Wallace is subject to jurisdiction in New York or somewhere else.

Lively's representative added,

"We currently are evaluating our numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable for the pivotal role he served in the retaliatory effort that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties paid him at least tens of thousands of dollars a month to perform."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

