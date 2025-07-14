Did Blake Lively subpoena an astrologer? Perez Hilton slams actress for allegedly targeting “people who aren't even making money”

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the escalating legal drama between actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni. In the July 14, 2025, episode of his podcast, Hilton criticized Lively for allegedly dragging unaffiliated online creators into her legal feud through subpoenas.

"This bruja is making people who aren't even making money - she's forcing them to spend on her for ridiculousness," he said.

A report by TMZ had previously revealed that Blake Lively subpoenaed several social media personalities—including Perez Hilton and Candace Owens—as part of a court-approved discovery process. The judge had permitted Lively to seek information to determine whether Baldoni's team had collaborated with anti-Lively content creators as part of a possible smear campaign.

Hilton elaborated that among those subpoenaed was a YouTube channel titled 'Astrology with Janessa,' operated by an independent astrologer who shared astrology-related content. He noted that, on July 14, 2025, Janessa disclosed this development in a community post on her YouTube channel.

"Subpoena notice for my Astrology with Janessa channel. I recently received a notice of subpoena from Google in relationship to the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case. I thought it was a scam at first, but it appears this notice could be legitimate," Hilton read from her post.

He added that Janessa had also stated she had reached out to both YouTube and Google support to verify the legitimacy of the subpoena. Although she had not contacted a lawyer yet, she was "considering taking on that expense" to ensure her "information and rights" are protected if the subpoena is genuine.

Reacting to her post, Hilton remarked that Lively subpoenaing "Google for the YouTube information" of an "astrologologist" making "astrology content" was so "ludicrous" it didn't feel real.

"Like, what is she going to get from this astrologer that's going to help her case against Justin Baldoni? The clown core fashion icon is creating drama and turmoil for these people, making them waste their time, their energy, their money," Hilton remarked.

What else did Perez Hilton say about Blake Lively subpoenaing an astrologer?

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned YouTube video, Perez Hilton read out additional portions of the community post on Janessa's YouTube channel, where she detailed being subpoenaed by Blake Lively.

"If you are a content creator or know a content creator who has firsthand experience in these situations, I would like to know if there are any other steps that I should take," Hilton read from her post.

He then used his platform to support Janessa. He requested on her behalf, adding that he was "reaching out to the legal community," particularly from professionals willing to assist her "pro bono," i.e., without charging a fee.

"If you want to gift your services to Janessa or some of Blake Lively's other victims, that would be really awesome. We need you," he added..

He further read from Janessa's post, noting that Astrology with Janessa was a "very small, non-monetized niche YouTube channel" intended to "educate about astrology." The podcaster then pointed out that Janessa didn't even "make any money on YouTube," but because of Blake Lively subpoenaing her, she was "now going out of pocket."

Additionally, Hilton added that "the craziest thing" about the situation wasn't even the subpoena itself. It was why someone with Lively's status would target such a small and non-commercial channel. He contemplated what about the channel could have "possibly bothered Blake Lively so much."

Hilton then discussed Janessa's July 10, 2025, video titled "Blake Lively Deposition Scheduled?" The podcaster remarked that he had watched the video and found "nothing problematic about it." According to him, the content was not defamatory. It simply connected publicly available legal updates with astrological interpretations.

"What will happen with Blake Lively's deposition… In this video, we review the potential deposition timeline for Blake Lively in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and connect these events to her astrology birth chart and the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Leo," Hilton added, quoting Janessa from the video.

Reacting to Vanessa's video, the podcaster further remarked that the astrologer Vanessa "wasn't even speculating." Based on her video, "she was reading from legal filings possibilities, or potentials."

Hilton also remarked that she was "not truly committing to something" and there was nothing "problematic" enough in her video to "warrant getting information from a subpoena."

Blake Lively is engaged in a heated legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. It started when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he started a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

However, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed, and he was given time until June 23, 2025, to refile some of his claims against Lively. But he did not refile the claims in his countersuit. Meanwhile, Blake Lively is still pursuing her s*xual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni. The trial for her lawsuit is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

