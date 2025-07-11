"Using him to make a point" — Kjersti Flaa responds after Blake Lively name-drops Vin Diesel in Justin Baldoni’s legal drama

As the ongoing high-profile legal conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively escalates, journalist Kjersti Flaa shared insights on Lively's team, mentioning Vin Diesel in the proceedings.

Reviewing a document related to the Lively-Baldoni legal conflict on the July 10 episode of Flaawsome Talk, Flaa stated:

"I was reading a document, and I was like Vin Diesel? So now, Blake Lively's team is bringing Vin Diesel into this. Not that he has anything to do with this case, but they're using him to make a point."

Flaa explained that Lively's team argued that Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, who is also representing Vin in his ongoing sexual battery case, should not criticize Lively for allegedly delaying her deposition, as Vin recently failed to attend his own.

"They're saying here that because Bryan Freedman is also representing Vin Diesel in another case. And in that case, Vin Diesel did not show up at his deposition. Bryan Freedman should not point fingers at Blake Lively because she has delayed her deposition, which they're saying that she really didn't do," Flaa stated.

It is worth noting that, as of now, Blake Lively's official deposition date is July 17, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine. Additionally, there has been no official notification from her team confirming the extension.

Kjersti Flaa accuses Blake Lively's team of casting Bryan Freedman as "shady"

Bryan Freedman, representing the Menendez family, arrives at the Van Nuys Courthouse (Image via Getty)

Elsewhere in the commentary video, Kjersti Flaa reviewed an article by TMZ, published on June 27, which stated that Bryan Freedman was called out for calling Vin Diesel's accuser's attorney a "moron" and allegedly throwing a punch at him, but stopped before it landed.

For the unversed, in December 2023, Vin Diesel was sued by former assistant Asta Jonasson, who accused him of sexually assaulting her during the filming of Fast Five.

Voicing her disbelief over the outlet's article, Flaa stated:

"But of course, this is what Blake Lively's team now is using to show that Bryan Freedman is shady. Just to paint the picture of him and to smear him a little bit more so that people will so that he will lose some of his credibility in this case."

The article cited documents filed to compel Diesel's deposition, which revealed that Matthew Hale, Asta's attorney, met with Sean Hardy, one of Diesel's attorneys, before deposing a third-party witness on June 23. The meeting was to explain why Vin couldn't attend his deposition on June 25 and the following day.

The documents further alleged that Freedman entered the meeting, refused to explain Vin's absence from his deposition, and called Hale a "moron" and a "p***y."

Hale alleged that as he tried to defuse the situation, Freedman got in his face, threw a punch at him, and stopped before it landed. However, the situation did not escalate further, the outlet stated.

Further reacting to the article, Flaa expressed skepticism over its claims, stating that she found it hard to believe that Bryan Freedman would lose control of his own emotions so easily.

The journalist also shared her experience interviewing Vin Diesel, claiming that she has interviewed him seven to eight times, with him consistently arriving late.

"I have to add here that I've been dealing with Vin Diesel a few times. I've interviewed him probably like seven or eight times, and every time he is so late," Flaa stated.

She continued:

"He is like late on another level of any other celebrity I've ever met. He was seven hours late to a interview that I was doing with him once. I was so exhausted by the time that he sat down. I was like, 'Wow.' So, good luck at getting him to show up at anything."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

