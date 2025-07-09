“I really would pay a lot” — Kjersti Flaa wants to witness Blake Lively’s deposition after actress’s court appearance date was revealed 

As the ongoing conflict between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively escalates, journalist Kjersti Flaa, who has been actively covering their legal conflict, shared insights on Lively's upcoming deposition, scheduled for July 17, 2025.

Although not yet confirmed by Blake Lively's representative, her deposition date was revealed in a motion for extension filed by attorneys representing publicists linked to Justin Baldoni, after they received a subpoena from Lively.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, an email dated July 2, included in the filing, stated,

"Lively's deposition is set for July 17."

Reflecting on Lively's deposition, Flaa spoke about it in the July 8 episode of Flaawsome Talk.

"I would, as I said before, I would really pay a lot to be a fly on the wall during that deposition."

However, Flaa expressed uncertainty about whether the scheduled deposition date still stands, claiming that Blake Lively had already extended her deposition last month.

"Let's see what happens there. If she can find another excuse for delaying it, you know, she already was supposed to be subpoenaed last month, and it didn't happen. We never know the reason for why it didn't happen, but now they have a new date. So, yeah, that's something look to look forward to in nine days," Flaa said.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, also spoke up about their approach to Lively's deposition in an interview with TMZ Live on June 10.

During the interview, Freedman claimed that he would ask Lively questions under "penalty of perjury," and she would have to provide them with evidence and the "truth of the stories."

"We have all of the video tape, all the footage. We have, you know, the text messages and we have emails. We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired," Freedman added.

He further claimed that the Jane the Virgin actor is only focused on being "vindicated" and is waiting for his day in court.

"He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done." Freedman continued.

Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively doesn't "have the guts" to subpoena her

Elsewhere in her podcast, Kjersti Flaa opened up about not being subpoenaed by Blake Lively. The actress's team has recently been sending subpoenas to content creators actively covering the legal conflict, including Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and Perez Hilton.

"They're just mentioning my name to try and drag me through the mud, but they don't have the guts to subpoena me," Flaa stated.

Flaa claimed the reason she wasn't subpoenaed, despite being the one Lively's team started "accusing of a smear campaign," and "mentioned in all court documents," is because they know she has nothing to do with it.

She argued that if they were to subpoena her and it became publicly evident that she hadn't collaborated with Baldoni's team as part of the alleged smear campaign mentioned in Lively's lawsuit, it would make them "look bad."

The host of Flaawsome Talk further alleged that, as a result, Lively's team has shifted its strategy to smearing her name in the media instead.

"So that's why their strategy with me is just trying to smear me in the media with hit pieces like the one yesterday at the New York Times, and other times that they've been mentioning my name, and in all the filings, they've been mentioning my name," Flaa claimed.

Kjersti Flaa continued,

"So they know that they wouldn't get anywhere with subpoenaing me. It would only backfire and make their case really really weak."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

