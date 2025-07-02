"Lock me up, Judge Liman!" — Candace Owens shares personal Blake Lively texts on camera after being reportedly subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni case

In a recent episode of her podcast, Candace, American political commentator Candace Owens shared personal texts involving Blake Lively's name after being reportedly subpoenaed in Lively's ongoing legal saga with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

In her commentary video uploaded on July 1, 2025, Owens slammed the media outlet TMZ for an article published on the same day, which cited a source claiming that Owens, along with Perez Hilton and Andy Signore, had been subpoenaed in the It Ends With Us legal conflict.

Ad

Trending

A source reportedly told the outlet that these content creators had been subpoenaed to hand over any communications they might have had with Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties. The article further stated that the subpoenas might be related to Judge Lewis J. Liman's recent decision allowing Lively to begin discovery.

The outlet claimed that Lively was doing this to discover if Baldoni's team collaborated with popular "anti-Blake content creators," as part of the smear campaign mentioned in her lawsuit filed against Baldoni.

Ad

In response to the outlet's claims that she might have been involved in the smear campaign plotted against Lively in 2024, Candace Owens laid out the timeline of why it was false. She clarified that she was fired from the Daily Wire in March 2024. She also said that due to losing her job and facing public backlash, she was off air until June and did not cover any news related to Blake Lively.

Ad

"They're saying that I hate Jewish people. And so at that moment, [Blake Lively's] alleging that when I was bringing my show back at the same time that I'm being accused of being anti-semitic, I'm also partnering with the Jewish Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz, and deciding to accept money from them to report on whatever it is they want me to report," she said.

Ad

Candace Owens further searched for the Gossip Girl alum's name in her text messages and found that she had mentioned it twice.

The first was from January 3, 2019, when she sent a message about Lively's engagement ring to a woman named Christy, complimenting it. The text read, "Blake Lively's 😍😍."

"Oh my god, lock me up, Judge Liman! Lock me up! I said something nice about Blake Lively in 2019. It's a nice ring. I think her ring's nice. Very pretty," Candace Owens remarked.

Ad

The second text, dated August 20, 2024, was between Owens and her producer, Skyler, in which she texted that they should cover Lively as she was "very viral" at that time.

Candace Owens reflects on how she found out about her subpoena

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of "It Ends with Us" (Image via Getty)

In her commentary video, Candace Owens showed viewers a screenshot of an email sent by TMZ's senior producer, Ryan Parker, to her PR person, Mitchell. In the email, dated June 1, Parker reached out to ask if Owens had "any comment on being subpoenaed" in the Lively-Baldoni case.

Ad

The screenshot showed Mitchell replying within minutes, asking if the outlet had a copy of the subpoena requesting that it be shared. The email read:

"Candace has not been served. We cannot comment if we haven't seen what she will be served."

Candace Owens added that she believed TMZ was biased in favor of the Another Simple Favor actress, speculating that Lively's team likely gave the outlet a copy of the alleged subpoena. Owens claimed that the outlet then contacted her for a comment, fully aware that she hadn't been officially subpoenaed.

Ad

After receiving the email, Owens shared that she had asked her PR person to release an official statement that she had not been subpoenaed. It read:

"Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake's team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it. And of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I'll let audiences know on my podcast!"

Ad

However, Candace Owens added that her statement was released too late, as TMZ had already published the article about her alleged subpoena before her statement was made public. She said that Parker sent the email at 2:11 pm ET, and the outlet posted the blog at 2:17 pm ET.

"They gave us six minutes before they published the article with my face because this is not a journalistic endeavor. This is meant to be a hit. It's supposed to make us look bad. It's supposed to make audiences who read it go, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, there must be something there. Candace must have been a part of this alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively," Owens said.

Ad

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court in March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More