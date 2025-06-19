Can Justin Baldoni access messages shared between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift? Latest development in It Ends With Us stars’ legal battle explored

Justin Baldoni can now obtain messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift pertaining to the filming of It Ends With Us. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman issued the order on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, stating that they were "relevant" to his legal battle against ongoing litigation.

Last week, Lively filed a motion to prevent Baldoni from getting her text messages and other communications with the pop star singer. Her team claimed they were "irrelevant" to the case and that the focus on Swift was a "media strategy" rather than a "litigation strategy."

Judge Liman dismissed the claims, allowing Baldoni and his counsel access to the messages. However, he limited the content to those about the movie and the case. Further, he placed a protective order over the discovery to ensure these messages would not be leaked to the press.

Justin Baldoni subpoenaed Taylor Swift in May as part of legal discovery

Last week, Blake Lively filed a motion to prevent Justin Baldoni from getting her communications with Taylor Swift during the discovery process. Her representatives alleged that the director's legal counsel wanted them to "focus" on the singer to "generate headlines rather than deepen their understanding of the case," reported the Independent.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she sought a protective order that would allow her to not produce the said communication.

Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us - Source: Getty

However, Judge Lewis Liman rejected her claims, stating that her conversations with Swift were relevant. Per the outlet, he stated that Lively herself identified the songstress as someone in her orbit who would have knowledge of discussions about her work on the sets of It Ends With Us. Quoting the judge, the publication wrote:

"The requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims."

Further, Judge Liman stated that Blake Lively's claims that Justin Baldoni and his legal defense team were using the communication for PR did not "justify" denying "relevant discovery." He added:

"If the issue is that the Wayfarer Parties may leak the requested communications to the press, this concern is addressed by the Protective Order issued by the Court."

It is worth noting that Wayfarer Parties is referencing the defendants. Justin Baldoni founded Wayfarer Studios in 2019, as per Variety. Lively named Baldoni and producers from the company in her lawsuit.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred in the film It Ends With Us, which the latter produced and directed. Last December, she filed a legal complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harrasment on set and launching a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

Justin Baldoni, who has positioned himself as an advocate for women's rights, denied all allegations. He filed a countersuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He accused them of defamation, extortion, and interference with contractual relations.

He claimed Blake Lively pressured him into accepting rewrites of the script using the influence of Reynolds and her friend, Taylor Swift. Notably, Swift was not explicitly named in the complaint.

Notably, in May, Justin Baldoni's attorneys had subpoenaed Swift as part of the discovery process, reported the Independent. However, it was dropped after the Blank Space hitmaker's representative slammed it, saying it was an attempt at drawing "public interest" into the case by using Swift's name.

Earlier this month, Judge Liman dismissed Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Lively but allowed him to refile an amended suit pertaining to interference with contracts. He imposed a June 23 deadline. Meanwhile, the actress withdrew her emotional distress (during production of the film) claims after Baldoni's team reportedly sought her medical records.

Discovery in the litigation involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively remains ongoing. The case is set to go to trial next March.

