Justin Baldoni's team reportedly withdrew Taylor Swift's subpoena after singer's team provided them with required Blake Lively info voluntarily

Justin Baldoni's legal team has reportedly withdrawn their subpoena against Taylor Swift in connection with his ongoing legal feud with Blake Lively. This comes after the singer's team has reportedly provided them with the relevant information regarding the case. The subpoena against Swift and her legal firm, Venable LLP, was officially withdrawn on May 22, 2025.

After the withdrawal, multiple outlets, including The Deadline, Daily Mail, and TMZ, reported that the decision came after Taylor Swift's team provided important information to Justin Baldoni's team.

Deadline journalist Dominic Patten noted in his report on May 22:

"Part of the reason the summons was dropped was because details that the Bryan Freedman-represented Baldoni and crew sought were provided, I hear."

TMZ also followed up on the aforementioned report, noting that Justin Baldoni's team "dropped the subpoena" as "information was voluntarily provided to them."

These latest developments came after Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, accused Blake Lively of allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift. He further claimed that Lively was demanding that she publicly support her in the ongoing legal battle.

Freedman alleged in a legal letter that the subpoena was issued to gain details about the alleged communication that took place between Lively and Swift's lawyers.

Per the Deadline, Swift's team responded with a "no comment" after the subpoena was withdrawn. Justin Baldoni's team did not respond either, while Blake Lively's team issued a statement,

One of Lively's representatives told People:

"We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process. The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one."

Taylor Swift has been dragged into Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama multiple times since its commencement in December last year. Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star of alleged sexual harassment and indulging in a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied her allegations and countersued her for defamation and extortion in a $400 million lawsuit.

Taylor Swift's team responded after Justin Baldoni's lawyers subpoenaed her as a witness in the Blake Lively legal feud

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 06, 2023 (Image via Getty)

After Justin Baldoni's legal team subpoenaed Taylor Swift in the context of his feud with Blake Lively, the singer's representatives issued an official statement denying her involvement in the saga. The statement, via People, stated:

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

The statement also accused Justin Baldoni of trying to create "tabloid clickbait" by involving Swift in the saga and added:

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, according to an E! Online report published on February 20, 2025, Taylor Swift's track, My Tears Ricochet, was a part of the soundtrack of It Ends With Us. The singer was also alleged to have played a role in the casting of Isabella Ferrer as young Lily Bloom (the adult version was played by Blake Lively) in the film.

BBC, on May 22, 2025, reported that Justin Baldoni also mentioned Taylor Swift in his lawsuit against Blake Lively. He claimed she played a part in promoting some of Lively's rewrites in the film's script alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Alleged text messages were also released, which featured Lively referring to Swift as one of her "dragons." It was used as a reference to the popular television series Game of Thrones, as reported by CNN on January 17, 2025.

Following Swift's subpoena, Blake Lively's team criticized Justin Baldoni for involving her in the legal battle. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, also issued a motion to quash the subpoena against the singer. Their request was granted, as Judge Liman struck down Bryan Freedman's letter alleging that Lively blackmailed Swift.

Further developments in the ongoing legal battle are awaited while Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face each other in court on March 9, 2026.

