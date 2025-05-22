Justin Baldoni's lawyers withdraw Taylor Swift's subpoena in Blake Lively legal saga

Justin Baldoni's legal team has officially withdrawn its subpoena against Taylor Swift in the latest developments in their legal battle with Blake Lively. The singer was subpoenaed as a witness in the ongoing Lively vs. Baldoni legal drama, which began last December.

On Thursday, May 22, a representative for Blake Lively confirmed in an official statement obtained via People magazine that Justin Baldoni's legal team had withdrawn their "harassing subpoenas" against Taylor Swift and her legal firm, Venable LLP. The statement said,

"We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process. The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one."

The statement further claimed that publicist Melissa Nathan's alleged "original plan" was to harass Swift because of her well-known friendship with Blake Lively. The statement continued,

"Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded. At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

Justin Baldoni's team had officially subpoenaed Taylor Swift in the Blake Lively case earlier this month. In response, Swift's reps slammed the legal request, claiming the singer has no association with the film in question, It Ends With Us. Further, Lively's team also slammed Baldoni's team for subpoenaing Swift.

The latest developments of Baldoni's team withdrawing their subpoena mark a major victory for Lively's team in the ongoing legal feud. The decision came after Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, requested the judge to intervene and quash the subpoena against Swift and her firm, Venable LLP.

Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman accused Blake Lively of allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 13, 2023 - Source: Getty

Earlier this month, on May 15, Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, sent an affidavit to the court, accusing Blake Lively and her lawyers of allegedly blackmailing Taylor Swift. Freedman claimed Lively threatened to leak Swift's private text messages if she did not issue a public statement in support of the actress. Freedman stated,

"On February 14, 2025, I received a voicemail from a person very closely linked to Taylor Swift, whom I subsequently called back the same day. Out of respect for the individual in question, I am not identifying them at this time; however, should the Court direct me to do so, I will comply with the Court's order."

Bryan Freedman further claimed that he shared a one-hour phone call with Swift's representative from the law firm, Venable LLP, J Douglas Balbridge. The attorney mentioned that Balbridge revealed to him that Blake Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, asked Taylor Swift to make a "social media statement" in support of Lively.

"If Ms. Swift failed to do so, Ms. Lively would release "ten years" of private texts with Ms. Swift. The individual also told me that they had been informed that Mr. Baldridge had accused Mr. Gottlieb of extortion and ended the call," Freedman stated.

Justin Baldoni's chief attorney then explained that his team's intention behind subpoenaing Taylor Swift and her legal firm was to obtain "written communication" between Balbridge and Gottlieb.

"On a later call with the same individual, the individual told me that Mr. Baldridge had sent a written communication to Mr. Gottlieb relating to their phone conversation. My office issued a subpoena to Venable LLP for the purpose of seeking the aforementioned written communication," he stated.

However, despite Bryan Freedman's claims, Blake Lively won her motion to strike down the letter that accused her of blackmailing Swift. This development also marked a major victory for Lively, as the judge denied the allegations made in Freedman's letter.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle began in December last year, when the actress accused her co-star and It Ends with Us director of sexual harassment. She also alleged Baldoni displayed inappropriate workplace behaviour and ran a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Justin Baldoni denied her allegations and countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in a $400 million lawsuit. He accused the actress of defamation, extortion, and invasion of privacy.

Taylor Swift is yet to make any official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, Swift's reps denied any involvement of hers in the film's making or production apart from the use of her song, My Tears Ricochet, in It Ends With Us. Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are expected to meet in court in March 2026.

