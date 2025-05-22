John Mulaney takes a jab at Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s ongoing lawsuit in latest comic bit

John Mulaney recently brought his signature humor to the ongoing legal drama between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively during the May 21 episode of Everybody's Live With John Mulaney. The comedian, known for his sharp wit, incorporated the high-profile lawsuit into a skit that playfully speculated about its outcome, blending his comedic style with current Hollywood gossip.
Mulaney referenced the case in a comedic skit featuring Peter Gallagher as his future self, highlighting public curiosity about its outcome. The bit began with Gallagher, 69, appearing as a time-traveling version of the comedian from 2055, humorously warning him against fighting "three 14-year-old boys."
The conversation then shifted focus to the real-world legal battle when John Mulaney asks:
"What happens in that Justin Baldoni case?"
Gallagher's evasive replies, claiming he couldn't recall specifics, drew laughs while underscoring the unpredictability of the lawsuit's resolution. The segment also cheekily referenced Taylor Swift's unexpected involvement in the case.
How John Mulaney’s sketch mirrors public fascination with the case
In the episode, Mulaney pressed his "future self" about whether Lively had urged Swift to "stick up for me (her)," a nod to Swift's recent subpoena. Gallagher deflected, stating he couldn't recall conversations he wasn't present for.
His question, “Did Blake really tell Taylor, ‘Hey, you gotta stick up for me?’” directly referenced Swift’s subpoena.
The skit's premise, using time travel to seek answers about the lawsuit, reflects widespread curiosity surrounding the case. John Mulaney's comedic approach, blending self-deprecating humor about his past struggles with nods to the legal battle, resonated with audiences familiar with both his career and the lawsuit's headlines.
Taylor's involvement in the legal battle
The legal feud between Baldoni and Lively dates back to December 2024, when Lively accused her It Ends With Us costar and director of sexual harassment and of orchestrating a smear campaign.
Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, alleging defamation and civil extortion. With a trial set for March 2026, the case took another turn when Swift was subpoenaed in May 2025.
Her representatives quickly clarified in a statement on May 9 to Us Weekly that her only connection to the film was licensing her song My Tears Ricochet, dismissing the subpoena as a tactic to generate "tabloid clickbait."
As the case inches toward its 2026 trial date, neither side has shown signs of backing down. Lively and Reynolds have denied all allegations, while Baldoni maintains his innocence. Swift's team has repeatedly emphasized her lack of involvement beyond song licensing, distancing her from the controversy.