Grey's Anatomy season 21 finale ends with a shocking explosion that leaves fans worried about who survives

The medical drama series Grey's Anatomy season 21 premiered its season finale, titled How Do I Live, on May 15, 2025, on ABC in the United States of America. Meg Marinis returned as the showrunner for the latest season.

The finale concluded the latest installment explosively, leaving viewers worried about who might still be a part of the next season. The third case seen in the episode brought back Dylan Gatlin, a 9-year-old with a brain condition. After his unsuccessful first surgery, his mother, Jenna, makes a desperate attempt.

Jenna wheeled in a tank of acetylene and threatened to blow up the hospital if Dr. Amelia Shepherd didn't immediately operate on her child. After the operation is done successfully, a conversation reveals the tank was never empty, and Jenna had mistakenly brought a full tank into the hospital. As Dr. Meredith is shown walking away, the hospital blows up, ending the finale on a cliffhanger.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 finale ends with an unexpected cliffhanger

The medical drama series Grey's Anatomy's season 21 finale followed three cases at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The first case involved Dr. Teddy saving the woman who was having an affair with her husband. With the help of Winston, she successfully builds Nora a new aorta and performs the risky stapling procedure to save her.

In the second case, Dr. Ben Warren broke hospital rules by operating in the ICU to save a patient with a serious liver injury, since the OR was unavailable due to a hostage situation. Dr. Miranda Bailey was angry but helped him, and they saved the patient.

The most intense case involved Dylan, a 9-year-old needing brain surgery. His mom, Jenna, brought in a tank of acetylene and threatened Dr. Amelia, forcing her to operate immediately, even though she had wanted more time to observe Dylan after a failed first attempt.

The day was saved when Dr. Meredith made her surprise appearance with a pack of fresh frozen plasma, which ultimately saved Dylan. Jenna mistakenly informs everyone, including the cops and Dr. Amelia, that the tank was empty. In a conversation with her husband, it is revealed that he loaded a full tank in his truck, which might still be at the hospital.

The Grey's Anatomy season 21 finale concluded with the hospital blowing up as Dr. Meredith was seen walking on the street, leaving the audience guessing who might still be alive. While it is highly probable that Adam, who ran to warn others, might not survive, no conclusion can be made on who the audience might get to see in the upcoming season.

What is the series all about?

The synopsis for the series, as per Hulu's website, reads,

Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.

The cast for Grey's Anatomy season 21 is led by Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey. The list also includes Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, and Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 21?

The medical drama series Grey's Anatomy season 21 aired on ABC from September 26, 2024, to May 15, 2025, in the United States of America. The production was temporarily halted during the season due to the wildfires in the Southern California region in January 2025. All 21 seasons of the series are available for viewers on Hulu.

Hulu offers multiple subscription options to its viewers. They are divided into three categories, namely Hulu plans, Hulu + Live TV plans, and bundle plans. The ad-supported plan for Hulu will cost subscribers $9.99/month (or $99.99/year), whereas the ad-free plan will cost its subscribers $18.99/month. Students can subscribe to the streaming platform for $1.99/month if eligible.

