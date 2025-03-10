Hulu's Deli Boys season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Deli Boys is a Hulu original comedy produced by Onyx Collective. It premiered on March 6, 2025, and tells the tale of how a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers deal with their father's secret life of crime after they lose everything when he passes away. Wendy Wang (known for American Born Chinese, Clipped, and Man Up) provides the original score for Hulu's new original series, directed by Abdullah Saeed.

Ad

Abdullah Saeed, who has previously worked on cannabis-related content for Vice, with shows such as Weediquette and Bong Appetit, composed the theme song for the Hulu original series. While Wendy Wang provides the original score, the show features licensed music as well. The list below can guide the audience through the music featured on Deli Boys' first season.

All the songs featured in Deli Boys

Poorna Jagannathan starring as Lucky (Image via Onyx Collective)

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Shut shit down by Troyboi, Armani White

Wonderland by Reem

Get Away by Tony K

Bad Energy by Reem

Deli by Ice Spice

Lie by Reem

Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Lead the way by Reem

Victory by Tony K

Fukumean by Gunna

Trips by Reem

Bitch better have my money by Rihanna

Villain by Tony K, Reem

Only One by Reem

Lovin on me by Jack Harlow

Right Now by Tony K

Money by Cardi B

Higher by Reem

Vegas by Doja Cat

Island by Tony K

BILLIE EILISH. by Armani White

No Problem by Tony K

Private Landing by Don Toliver ft. Justin Beiber, Future

Racing by Tony K

Timeless by The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

Ad

Trending

Where and when to watch Deli Boys?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deli Boys has been available to stream on Hulu in the United States of America starting March 6, 2025. Viewers in the rest of the world can catch it on the Disney+ app. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, which were collectively released on Hulu and Disney+. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 20-26 minutes.

Viewers can subscribe to either the Hulu or Disney+ app according to their region. If viewers are already subscribed to any of these apps, no further charges would be applied for viewing the show.

Ad

The cast for Deli Boys season 1

Deli Boys cast at the Series' red carpet premier in Los Angeles (Image via Onyx Collective)

The Hulu original comedy series was created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver. Michelle Nader serves as both showrunner and executive producer.

Ad

Mir and Raj Dar are played by Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh, respectively. The former is the uptight, diligent son eager to impress his dad, whereas Raj is the party guy who is content living off his father's wealth. Their life changes when their Baba, played by Iqbal Theba, dies a tragic, sudden death on the golf course.

Poorna Jagannathan stars as Lucky, their Baba's closest confidant; Alfie Fuller appears as Prairie — Raj's Shaman and Brian George as Ahmad who is also their competitor at DarCo., their father's company.

Ad

For further updates, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback