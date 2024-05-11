"That boy be floatin" - LeBron James shouts out Gunna while vibing to his track cruising in LA

LA Lakers star LeBron James is currently enjoying his offseason after the Lakers' first-round elimination in this year's NBA Playoffs. The team's first-round exit ended the team's championship hopes early, ushering in what seems likely to be an eventful offseason for the franchise. While the team's roster could undergo an overhaul, right now, LeBron James is enjoying himself.

In a pair of posts made on his Instagram story on Saturday morning in LA, James praised popular rapper Gunna for his flow on his latest album, One of Wun. The album has garnered quite a bit of attention from fans in the NBA community, with some even hopeful that NBA 2k24 adds one, or more, of the songs into the game.

In one post, James used a filter that made it appear as though he was on fire. Along with the video, he then wrote a caption making it clear that he's a fan of the new Gunna album. In addition, he specifically praised the 30-year-old rapper's flow.

In another post, James can be seen listening to one of the songs off of the One of Wun album while in his car. In both instances, James made sure to tag Gunna to ensure his praise got back to the YSL artist.

Looking at LeBron James' recent stance in the ongoing Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

While Gunna's new album has generated plenty of buzz, the ongoing Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud has continued to dominate the NBA community's off-court discussions. While the two popular rappers have continued to send shots at one another, the NBA community has started taking sides.

The Minnesota Timberwolves for example, recently practiced at Ball Arena in Denver to one of Lamar's diss tracks during their first two games of their semifinal series. LeBron James on the other hand recently seemed to indicate that he was just enjoying the show early on, but has since seemingly picked a side.

Initially, James took to social media, likening the rap feud to a boxing match, writing on social media:

"Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport"

Since then, however, James was seen on video dancing to Kendrick Lamar's recent jab back at Drake, Not Like Us. While the clip doesn't confirm entirely that James is on Team Kendrick, many fans are confident that is the case, and are using the clip against Drake, who James had a good relationship with previously.

Of course, not everyone in the NBA community is taking sides. When one of Lamar's diss tracks was used on Inside the NBA's coverage of the playoffs recently, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith joked that the broadcasting crew was trying to put them in the middle of things.

With the feud showing little signs of slowing down, and the release of Gunna's latest album, LeBron James seems to be enjoying everything going on in the rap game right now.