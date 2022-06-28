Daniel Ricciardo to produce Hulu show on F1

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly set to produce a new Disney-backed F1 series that is likely to be released on Hulu, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter. Reports suggest that the McLaren driver will be involved in the capacity of an executive producer with the show.

Summarizing the story surrounding the involvement of the Australian driver, the report said:

“Hulu is getting into the driver’s seat. The Disney-backed streamer is teaming with driver Daniel Ricciardo to develop a half-hour scripted series that is set in the world of Formula 1 racing. Details about the project’s logline are being kept under wraps.”

It further stated:

“A search for a writer is under way.The series, which is currently in the early development stages, hails from ABC Signature, Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer and Sydney Title. Ricciardo, who currently drives for McLaren and has won an impressive eight Grand Prix races, will exec produce.”

The report suggests that most of the details surrounding the F1 show have been kept under wraps.

The Australian will be the second driver on the grid to be a part of a TV series alongside Lewis Hamilton, who will be involved with an Apple TV series which is being produced by Brad Pitt.

Zak Brown clarifies his comments about Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren CEO Zak Brown clarified his comments about Daniel Ricciardo and stated that there has not been any animosity between the driver and the team. The McLaren chief had previously expressed his disappointment in the Australian’s performances.

Explaining his comments at the Canadian GP weekend, Brown said:

“We have a great relationship and had dinner a couple of weeks ago in London. We have good laughs together, and enjoy racing together, so the relationship with Daniel has never been better. I was asked a question and I just gave an honest answer. I think Daniel has said the same thing; we are here to try and get towards the front.”

He further said:

“We’ve had some awesome weekends like Monza [where Ricciardo led home a McLaren one-two in 2021], and then some disappointing weekends. And coming back to our car, I don’t think we’ve yet given our drivers a car that is capable of being at the front on a regular basis, so we need to do that.”

Although Daniel Ricciardo performed better in Canada, the Australian’s form in McLaren, compared to his years with Renault and Red Bull, has led to speculation over the future of his F1 career. The McLaren driver is contracted with the Woking-based team until the end of 2023, but Brown’s comments earlier have led to speculation whether he will be axed by the end of 2022.

