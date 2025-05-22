“We don’t want him” – Fans divided as Yoo Yeon-seok’s ‘Tastefully Yours’ cameo reignites backlash over his past misogynistic remarks

Yoo Yeon-seok is set to make a short appearance in the K-Drama Tastefully Yours on May 27, 2025. His cameo appeared at the end of episode 4 and continued briefly in the episode 5 preview. The scene caught attention online not just for the surprise entry, but also for what followed.

Soon after, viewers started sharing clips from the brief part. Alongside that, an old interview from 2016 started trending again. In that press talk, while promoting Mood of the Day, Yoo and co-star Moon Chae-won spoke about date outfits.

During the conversation, the performer shared that if a person donned "see-through" attire on an outing, he would interpret it as an expression of attraction. He further noted that if someone opted for modest clothing, such as a high-neck sweater, he might assume they lacked romantic intent.

“If a woman wears such see-through clothes when going on a date with me, I would think she is interested in me. Otherwise, if she wears it discreetly, she doesn’t like me, turtlenecks for example," Yoo stated (per KBIZoom).

Some social media users brought it back up after his latest drama appearance, questioning his cameo due to this past remark. The discussion spread quickly online, saying they did nor want to see him.

"My exact reaction. Can he fckin retire we don’t want him," an X user commented.

His cameo sparked both excitement and controversy online, making it a hot topic for fans and viewers alike.

"There had to be something, no drama could be this perfect," a fan remarked.

"Can’t escape him lolll," a user mentioned.

"Like why would #that man be THERE," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others were enjoying Yoo Yeon-seok’s surprise cameo in Tastefully Yours.

"Knowing the actual context of Yoo Yeonseok’s cameo appearance in Tastefully Yours is sending me to laughter 🤣🤣🤣 The creator and the writer knew what they are actually doing HAHAHAHA excellent!" a netizen said.

"Tastefully Yours episode 5 teaser Yoo Yeonseok’s cut. Oh my God he is so handsome and he already has an ex bf vibe here 😭 Cant wait for next week!!" a viewer noted.

"Will it be a one ep cameo or a will he be a recurring character?? Excited for Monday's episode! Just as Yeonjoo & Beomwoo will have their first date... 😁 Catch it on Netflix!" another fan added.

Yoo Yeon-seok's upcoming projects

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok has joined the cast of two new screen ventures: the feature film Can’t Help It and the upcoming SBS drama God and Law Firm. Titled alternatively as No Other Choice, the film is a tension-driven narrative focused on Man-soo, a longtime employee portrayed by Lee Byung-hun.

After being suddenly laid off following 25 years at the company, he begins a desperate search for a new job while trying to keep his family afloat. The plot unfolds as he faces increasing personal and social challenges.

Son Ye-jin takes on the role of Mi-ri, Man-soo’s spouse, who is employed at a local clinic. Yoo Yeon-seok plays Oh Jin-ho, a dental professional working at the same facility.

In a separate project, Yoo Yeon-seok will star opposite Esom in God and Law Firm, a supernatural courtroom series. The story centers around a legal expert who possesses the ability to communicate with spirits.

This mystery-themed show is set to broadcast on the SBS network. The series will span 12 episodes, each running approximately 70 minutes.

In other news, Yoo Yeon-seok recently made a cameo appearance in the drama Resident Playbook.

