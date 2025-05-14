“So unserious”— Fans hilariously react to Park Ji-hoon’s brief cameo in Tastefully Yours’ fictional drama parodying Lovely Runner & Weak Hero Class

On May 13, 2025, Park Ji-hoon made a blink-and-miss appearance in episode two of Tastefully Yours on Netflix. The rom-com stars Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si in the key roles.

Ad

Ji-hoon appeared in a fictional drama within the show titled 'Lovely Jogger,' which serves as a parody of the popular series Lovely Runner, led by Byeon Woo-seok. In this segment, Park Ji-hoon played a character named Eunjae, a clever reference that combines “Jae” from Sun-jae in Lovely Runner and “Eun” from Si-eun in the action drama Weak Hero Class.

The bit plays out while Jin Myung-sook, a pro chef who just joined Mo Yeon-joo’s (Go Min-si) kitchen team, is seen watching the fictional drama. Park's scene shows him kissing an unidentified woman’s forehead. In other scenes, he’s seen as a young dad holding a child’s hand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

His hair was bleach-blonde again. It is the same look he had in his past cameo for Remarriage & Desire. After the Tastefully Yours episode aired, fans noticed the easter eggs and started reacting online.

A fan comment on Park Ji-hoon's cameo in Tastefully Yours (Image via X/@wiftydiary)

On May 9, 2025, SPOTV News was the first to break the news of Park's cameo. The actor was said to have signed on because of his earlier collaboration with director Han Jun-hee. The two had previously teamed up for Weak Hero Class, where Park starred as a top-ranking student drawn into school-related violence.

Ad

It was reported that his role in Tastefully Yours will involve a brief appearance, and specifics about his character were not disclosed. Many continue to comment on the satirical character Eunjae, calling the name "cute" and noting the crossover reference.

"RYU EUNJAE? HELPPPPPPPPPP THAT'S SO CUTE," a fan remarked.

"We need superstar eunjae!!!," a user mentioned.

"Ryu eunjae im gonna cryyy my worlds just clashed in the funniest way possible," a person shared.

Ad

Others continue to flood the comments, laughing at the amusing Lovely Runner spoof in Tastefully Yours.

"Not the random park jihoon cameo in #TastefullyYours and the drama is called ‘lovely jogger’ instead of lovely runner and the male lead being ‘eunjae’ instead of sunjae goodbye 😭😭," a netizen said.

"I can't stop laughing at this one bc of lovely jogger 🤣 BE SERIOUS," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Lovely Jogger lmaooo not the lovely runner reference 🤣," another fan added.

Next episode of Tastefully Yours drops soon: Here’s when and where to watch

Ad

The Korean drama Tastefully Yours premiered on ENA with its first episode on May 12, followed by episode 2 the next day, May 13. New episodes will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST, with the next ones releasing on May 19 and 20.

The show is set for a total of 10 episodes. In South Korea, viewers can watch it on ENA, while global audiences can stream it on Netflix. The series follows Han Beom-u (Kang Ha-neul), the heir to a big food company, who runs an upscale restaurant in Seoul but has no real interest in taste.

Ad

On the other hand, Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si), an enthusiastic cook, operates a small, unmarked eatery in a tranquil town. Their journey together unfolds as they start a new eatery in Miraek, Jeonju, eventually growing both personally and romantically.

In other news, ENA’s Tastefully Yours achieved an average national viewership of 2.0 percent, reflecting a 0.4 percent increase from the 1.6 percent it garnered during its debut episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More