5 things you probably didn't know about Weak Hero Class 2's Park Ji-hoon

The South Korean singer Park Ji-hoon was born on May 29, 1999, in Masan, South Korea and is from the Gyeongsang Province. However, he has been living in Seoul since he was 7 years old. The male artist completed his education at the National Middle School of Traditional Arts, specializing in musical theater.

Ad

Subsequently, he did broadcasting arts at the School of Performing Arts. He was later admitted to Chung-Anh University's Department of Theater in 2018. He was also a former member of the boy group Wanna One. He began his career as a child actor and participated in musicals including Peter Pan, The Harmonium in My Memory, Radio Star, and more.

Ad

Trending

The male actor rose to international prominence after starring in the first installment of Weak Hero Class. He was praised for his versatile acting range and expressions. K-drama fans noted his ability to convey emotions through his eyes and highlighted several impactful scenes from the drama.

He was recently featured in the Weak Hero Class 2, where he once again received positive feedback from the viewers for his acting skills. Beyond his work as an actor, here are 5 facts about Park Ji-hoon's personal life and experiences.

Ad

5 things you probably didn't know about Park Ji-hoon

1) Park Ji-hoon slapped himself in real during the filming of Weak Hero Class 1

During an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet Starnews on November 27, 2022, Park Ji-hoon confessed that he slapped himself in real life during the filming of Weak Hero Class 1.

He elaborated, as translated by Soompi:

"In the scene where I hit my cheek, I actually hit myself even during the script reading. That’s how important of a scene I thought it was. I thought that it was a scene that showed Si Eun’s spiteful image for the first time.”

Ad

He also shared that he completed filming the self-harm scene in one shot due to its significance to the drama.

2) Park Ji-hoon confessed that he was not in contact with Wanna One members

Ad

Since the K-pop group Wanna One disbanded in 2019, the K-pop idol continued his career as a soloist and an actor. In an interview with JTBC News on October 17, 2024, he admitted that although he was not in contact with Wanna One members daily, they do cheer for one another.

He added:

"Actually, we don't keep in touch. Rather than saying we don't because we're not close, we always cheer for each other in our hearts and we are always happy to see each other. We're both busy. The other members might talk to each other separately but I don't talk to them individually."

Ad

3) Park Ji-hoon used his experience as a solo artist to portray the loneliness of his character from Weak Hero Class 1

During an exclusive interview with The Korea Times on November 22, 2024, Park Ji-hoon shared that his experience inspired him to portray the loneliness of his character Si-eun in Weak Hero Class 1.

He said:

"I felt that Si-eun's loneliness was similar to the feelings I had when I sat down in the green room alone or when I had to act on my own after the group. I tried to piece the puzzle together like that."

Ad

4) Park Ji-hoon cried while rehearsing the reunion scene with Choi Hyun-wook during the filming of Weak Hero Class 2

Ad

During the Newsis interview, he revealed that he sobbed while rehearsing the reunion scene with Choi Hyun-wook while filming Weak Hero Class 2. He described the atmosphere as solemn.

As translated by X user @orbitngyou, he explained:

"In the scene of reunion with Suho, the atmosphere of the scene was also very solemn. I cried when I was rehearsing. It’s my favorite character, and I think I cried because I remembered the work we took with sweat and tears together in the actual shooting, i tried to express it with the feeling of letting go comfortably while smiling with a knotted bone rather than shedding tears."

Ad

5) Park Ji-hoon was famously known as Fashion Terrorist

The other members jokingly referred to the male artist as a "Fashion Terrorist" in an episode of Produce 101 season 2 episode 5, for using multiple fluorescent outfits, including shoelaces.

It was ironic because his favorite color was black. He opted for such a style so that the audience could recognize him easily among 101 trainees.

Weak Hero Class 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More