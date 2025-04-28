5 Korean dramas to watch if you like Hyper Knife

The medical crime and thriller Korean drama Hyper Knife premiered from March 19 to April 9, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Yoon Chan-young, and Park Byung-eun.
The series was helmed by director Kim Jung-hyun and penned by screenwriter Kim Sun-hee. It featured eight episodes, while CJ ENM Studios, Dongpung Co., Ltd, and Blaad Studios produced the drama.
According to Asianwiki, the synopsis for Hyper Knife has been provided below:
"Choi Deok Hui is the best neurosurgeon in the world. In the past, he had a pupil named Jung Se Ok. She was a promising and gifted doctor, but Deok Hui had mixed feelings about her. Then, during an operation, he permanently kicked her out of his operating room."
As Hyper Knife concluded, the viewers could binge-watch five other dramas that are similar to it.
Mouse, Dr. Brain, A Killer Paradox, and other Korean dramas to watch if you liked Hyper Knife
1) Mouse
Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, TVING, and Prime Video
Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun, Kyung Soo-jin, Woo Ji-hyun, and Ahn Jae-wook
The Korean drama-thriller Mouse delved into the story of detective Ko Moo-chi, who embarked on an adventurous journey of catching a psychopathic serial killer due to an incident he faced as a child.
He was joined by rookie partner Jeong Ba-reum. The duo tried to unravel the truth behind the psychopathic behaviors and discovered the answers about the genetic predispositions related to psychopathy.
2) Dr. Brain
Where to watch: Apple TV
Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, Lee Yoo-young, Park Hee-soon, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Jae-won, and Jo Bok-rae
Dr.Brain followed the story of a brain scientist who was addicted to discovering new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain simultaneously. However, his life took a drastic turn when his wife fell victim to an unexpected accident. He decided to use his significant other's memories to identify the cause behind the ongoing casualties in his life.
3) A Killer Paradox
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Lee Joong-ok, and Choi Sun-woo
The Korean Drama A Killer Paradox follows an intense chase between the killer Lee-tang and the detective Jang Nan-gam. Lee-tang was an ordinary college student who got into a heated argument with a customer during his part-time job. In the process, the former ended up killing the latter. Later, Lee-tang learned that the customer was a serial killer.
Subsequently, the protagonist realized that he had the ability to identify the bad people in society and decided to take justice into his own hands.
4) The Frog
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Yoon Kye-sang, Go Min-si, Lee Jung-eun, Ryu Hyun-kyung, and Park Ji-hwan
The mystery and thriller Korean Drama The Frog revolved around Jeon Yeong-ha, who used to run a vacation cottage in the deep woods. He used to lead an ordinary and peaceful life. However, his normal life went out of control when an unidentified and mysterious woman, Yoo Seong-a, appeared.
5) Doubt
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, and Kocowa
Cast: Han Seok-kyu, Chae Won-bin, Han Ye-ri, Noh Jae-won, Yoon Kyung-ho, and others
The Korean drama Doubt follows the story of a legendary criminal profiler, Jang Tae-su, from South Korea. He created a place for criminal behavior analysts in the country and gained immense respect and trust within the police organization. However, he had his personal side, where he raised his daughter as a single parent.
While working on a case, he realized his daughter was involved. Naturally, he found it hard to disclose the truth.
The Korean drama Hyper Knife is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Disney+, and Hulu.