5 K-dramas to watch if you liked New Recruit 3

New Recruit 3 is an ongoing comedy and military drama adapted from the web animation of the same name authored by Jang Bbi-jju. It premiered on April 7, 2025, and will run till April 29, 2025. The third installment has eight episodes and airs every Monday and Tuesday on the domestic South Korean network ENA. The drama features Kim Min-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Sang-jin, Kim Yo-han, Lee Soo-ji, Lee Choong-goo, and Kim Hyun-kyu in key roles.

The series is helmed by director Min Jin-ki and penned by screenwriters Yoon Gi-young and Kang Go-eun. According to Mydramalist, the synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"Peace was fleeing! The tension in the Shinwha unit is rising due to the bombing of the unpredictable 'two new soldiers' and the return of 'him.' Private Park Min-seok's military life, which is about to be promoted, becomes even more complicated."

While waiting for the next episodes of New Recruit 3, the viewers could binge-watch other similar shows like Crash Landing on You and the first two seasons of New Recruit.

Crash Landing on You, Descendants of the Sun, and more K-dramas to watch if you liked New Recruit

1) New Recruit

Where to watch: TVING

Cast: Kim Min-ho, Jeon Seung-hun, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Sang-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, and Lee Choong-goo

The comedy drama New Recruit showcased the story of a new military trainee/recruit who enlisted in a place which was filled with all kinds of people. The show displayed the bad and good types of personality existing in the world which claimed to protect the civilians. New Recruit was helmed by director Min Jin-gi and penned by screenwriters Kim Dan and Jangbbijju.

2) New Recruit season 2

Where to watch: ENA Genie TV

Cast: Kim Ji-suk, Jeon Seung-hun, Kim Min-ho, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Choong-goo, and others

New Recruit season 2 continued showing the story of Park Min-seok, who was promoted to Private First Class at the Myth unit. He believed that his life would be easier as he got the promotion. However, Oh Seung-yoon was deployed to the same unit as Park Min-seok's commander, who decides to transform the Myth Unit. The second installment of New Recruit was helmed by director Min Jin-gi while the series was penned by screenwriters, namely Kim-dan and Jangbbijju.

3) Crash Landing on You

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Cast: Hyun-bin, Seo Ji-hye, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Yang Kyung-won, Lee Shin-young, and others

Crash Landing on You followed the story of a South Korean heiress, Yun Se-ri, who accidentally crossed the border of South Korea and reached North Korea following a paragliding accident. During her stay in the foreign country, she encountered a North Korean army officer, Ri Jeong-hyeok, who helped her return home. However, the duo started falling for each other. The romance drama was helmed by director Lee Jeong-hyo and penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun.

4) Descendants of the Sun

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Hulu

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, Jin-goo, Kim Ji-won, Lee Seung-joon, and others

The romance and military drama Descendants of the Sun follows the story of a high-profile surgeon and a special forces officer. They develop a bond of love during wartime. It was helmed by the directors, including Baek Sang-hoon and Lee Eung-bok. The series was penned by screenwriters, namely Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok.

5) D.P. seasons 1 and 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku, Hong-kyung, Jo Hyun-chul

D.P. season 1 and 2 were adpated from the webtoon named D.P Dong Day, authored by Kim Bo-tong. The story followed the life of a confused youth Jun-ho who was enlisted in the military as a private sergent and was assigned to the military defector arrest team, responsible for bringing back the officers who have become deserter. D.P. was helmed by the director Han Jun-hee and screenwriter Kim Bo-tong.

New Recruit season 3, episode 7 is slated to premiere on April 28, 2025, on TVING.

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More