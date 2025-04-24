5 K-dramas to watch if you liked New Recruit 3

New Recruit 3 is an ongoing comedy and military drama adapted from the web animation of the same name authored by Jang Bbi-jju. It premiered on April 7, 2025, and will run till April 29, 2025. The third installment has eight episodes and airs every Monday and Tuesday on the domestic South Korean network ENA. The drama features Kim Min-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Sang-jin, Kim Yo-han, Lee Soo-ji, Lee Choong-goo, and Kim Hyun-kyu in key roles.
The series is helmed by director Min Jin-ki and penned by screenwriters Yoon Gi-young and Kang Go-eun. According to Mydramalist, the synopsis for the show has been provided below:
"Peace was fleeing! The tension in the Shinwha unit is rising due to the bombing of the unpredictable 'two new soldiers' and the return of 'him.' Private Park Min-seok's military life, which is about to be promoted, becomes even more complicated."
While waiting for the next episodes of New Recruit 3, the viewers could binge-watch other similar shows like Crash Landing on You and the first two seasons of New Recruit.
Crash Landing on You, Descendants of the Sun, and more K-dramas to watch if you liked New Recruit
1) New Recruit
Where to watch: TVING
Cast: Kim Min-ho, Jeon Seung-hun, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Sang-jin, Lee Jung-hyun, and Lee Choong-goo
The comedy drama New Recruit showcased the story of a new military trainee/recruit who enlisted in a place which was filled with all kinds of people. The show displayed the bad and good types of personality existing in the world which claimed to protect the civilians. New Recruit was helmed by director Min Jin-gi and penned by screenwriters Kim Dan and Jangbbijju.
2) New Recruit season 2
Where to watch: ENA Genie TV
Cast: Kim Ji-suk, Jeon Seung-hun, Kim Min-ho, Nam Tae-woo, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Choong-goo, and others
New Recruit season 2 continued showing the story of Park Min-seok, who was promoted to Private First Class at the Myth unit. He believed that his life would be easier as he got the promotion. However, Oh Seung-yoon was deployed to the same unit as Park Min-seok's commander, who decides to transform the Myth Unit. The second installment of New Recruit was helmed by director Min Jin-gi while the series was penned by screenwriters, namely Kim-dan and Jangbbijju.
3) Crash Landing on You
Where to watch: Netflix and TVING
Cast: Hyun-bin, Seo Ji-hye, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Yang Kyung-won, Lee Shin-young, and others
Crash Landing on You followed the story of a South Korean heiress, Yun Se-ri, who accidentally crossed the border of South Korea and reached North Korea following a paragliding accident. During her stay in the foreign country, she encountered a North Korean army officer, Ri Jeong-hyeok, who helped her return home. However, the duo started falling for each other. The romance drama was helmed by director Lee Jeong-hyo and penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun.
4) Descendants of the Sun
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Hulu
Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki, Jin-goo, Kim Ji-won, Lee Seung-joon, and others
The romance and military drama Descendants of the Sun follows the story of a high-profile surgeon and a special forces officer. They develop a bond of love during wartime. It was helmed by the directors, including Baek Sang-hoon and Lee Eung-bok. The series was penned by screenwriters, namely Kim Eun-sook and Kim Won-seok.
5) D.P. seasons 1 and 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Suk-ku, Hong-kyung, Jo Hyun-chul
D.P. season 1 and 2 were adpated from the webtoon named D.P Dong Day, authored by Kim Bo-tong. The story followed the life of a confused youth Jun-ho who was enlisted in the military as a private sergent and was assigned to the military defector arrest team, responsible for bringing back the officers who have become deserter. D.P. was helmed by the director Han Jun-hee and screenwriter Kim Bo-tong.
New Recruit season 3, episode 7 is slated to premiere on April 28, 2025, on TVING.