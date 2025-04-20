4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Crushology 101

Crushology 101 is an ongoing romance and comedy South Korean Drama featuring Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Cho Jun-young, Hong Min-ki, and Kim Hyun-jin. It has been directed by Kim Ji-hoon and written by Lee Seul and Sung So-eun. The series has been adapted from the webtoon Bunny and Her Oppas, authored by Nieun.
The drama revolves around the life of a top sculpture student, Bunny, from Yein University, who believes that personality plays a more important role in any relationship than outer appearances. However, following her failed relationship, she is left embarrassed and with insecurities. Subsequently, she believes that people should go for looks more than anything when looking for a relationship.
Bunny's life changes when two appealing men, visual design student Hwang Jae-yul and chaebol heir Cha Ji-won, enter her life.
While waiting for the next episodes of Crushology 101, K-drama fans can binge-watch other dramas similar to it, like Nevertheless, Cinderella and Four Knights, and more.
Nevertheless, Cinderella and Four Knights, Love Alarm, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Crushology 101
1) Nevertheless
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Han So-hee, Song Kang, Chae Jong-hyeop, Lee Yul-eum, and Yang Hye-ji
Nevertheless is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Jeongseo. The drama revolves around two people who were attracted to each other physically. However, they are afraid to commit to anything resembling love due to their past relationships and behavioral issues.
Nevertheless has similar settings to Crushology 101, including music, college, and themes related to the arts.
2) Cinderella and Four Knights
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel, and Kocowa
Cast: Park So-dam, Jung II-woo, Ahn Jae-hyun, Lee Jung-shin, Choi Sang, and Son Na-eun
The drama follows the story of a high school student, Eun Ha-won, who struggles and endures mistreatment from her stepmother and stepsister to achieve her dream of becoming a teacher. She works part-time to fund her college fees. Subsequently, she later meets three cousins who change her life dramatically.
Like Crushology 101, this drama consists of similar cinematic elements, such as a romance trope with the female protagonist having romantic interests with four male lead characters.
3) Love Alarm
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Kim So-hyun, Jung Ga-ram, Song Kang, and Go Min-si
The romance and high school drama Love Alarm is adapted from the webtoon of the same name authored by Chun Kye-young. The series showcases how love is guided by an application, Love Alarm. It notifies a user if someone within 10 meters of distance likes them. The drama showcases an intense love triangle between Hwang Sun-oh, Lee Hye-yeong, and Kim Jo-jo, who go to the same school.
Similar to Crushology 101, the drama focuses on the love life of the female protagonist, who is confused about her love life.
4) Hierarchy
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Roh Jeong-eui, Lee Chae-min, Kim Jae-won, Ji Hye-won, and Lee Won-Jung
The high school and romance drama Hierarchy revolves around the powerful students of Jooshin High School. Launched by the Jooshin Group, the school only admits students selected at birth. However, following the transfer of a student, Kang-ha, dark truths start to get uncovered.
Similar to Crushology 101, Hierarchy also has a high school setting. It also includes some of the same cast, including Roh Jeong-eui and Lee Chae-min.
Crushology 101 is available to watch on TVING, Wavve, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa.