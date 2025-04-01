The teen comedy and romance drama Boyhood premiered on November 24, 2023, and ran until December 22, 2023. It featured a star-studded cast, including Im Si-wan, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Si-woo, and Kang Hye-won. The series was helmed by director Lee Myung-woo and penned by Kim Jae-hwan.

Boyhood was set against the backdrop of the 1980s, which depicted the struggling and dark life led by the agricultural high school in Chungcheong Province. The male protagonist Jang Byung-tae was a small and feeble boy residing in Onyang, South Chungcheong Province.

He was at the bottom of the school's social ladder. Subsequently, he was transferred to the neighborhood Buyeo Agricultural High School where he was transformed into a new leaf.

The series depicted the dark side of school life, where the male protagonist had to suffer violence and bullying. For those who loved Im Siwan's Boyhood and its concept, they could binge-watch the other series mentioned below:

5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Im Si-wan's Boyhood: Study Group, Weak Hero Class 1, and others

1) Study Group

Featuring Study Group cast (Image via @optimushwang/Instagram)

Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin So-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung

The action and thriller drama Study Group revolved around the life of a student Yun Ga-min, at the Technical High School. Despite his poor grades, he created a study group to achieve a better score. Subsequently, he was compelled to utilize his fighting skills to safeguard his friends from bullies.

Similar to Boyhood, Study Group showcased the struggles and hardships faced by students in a violent atmosphere.

2) Once Upon A Time In High School

Where to watch: Tubi

Cast: Kwon Sang-woon, Lee Jung-jin, Han Ga-in, Kim In-kwon, Lee Jong-hyuk, and Park Hyo-jun

The youth and action drama Once Upon A Time In High School followed the story of a model student who was transferred to a notorious school. The place was infamous for its severe corporal punishment by teachers, and they faced power struggles between school gangs.

Similar to Boyhood, the show revolved around feeble school boys who were bullied and subsequently started fighting the bullies and gangsters. It was also set against the background of the 1970s and 1980s, accompanied by retro style and nostalgic vibes.

3) High School Return of a Gangster

Featuring High School Return of a Gangster Cast (Image via @yooncy1/Instagram)

Where to watch: TVING and Wavve

Cast: Yoon Chan-young, Bong Jae-hyun, Lee Seo-jin, Seo Tae-hwa, Won Tae-min, and Kim Se-won

The plot of High School Return of a Gangster follows the story of a 47-year-old gangster, Kim Deuk-pal, who wants to attend university despite his poor educational background. Following his encounter with Song Yi-heon during an accident, Deuk-pal's spirit entered the former's body.

The gangster realized that Song Yi-heon was bullied at school. Subsequently, he decided to punish the students who were responsible for evoking his suicidal tendencies.

Similar to Boyhood, High School Return of a Gangster incorporated the concepts of bullying and school violence.

4) Weak Hero Class 1

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Wavve, Netflix, and Kocowa

Cast: Park Ji-hoon, Choi Hyun-wook, Hong-kyung, Kim Su-gyeom, Lee Yeon, Shin Seung-ho

Weak Hero Class 1 featured the story of a high school topper, Yeon Shi-eun. Despite appearing weak, he fought against the violence that took place inside and outside of the educational institution.

The series has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by SeoPass. A second installment for the series was confirmed by Netflix.

Similar to Boyhood, the male protagonist of Weak Hero Class 1 embarked on a challenging journey of fighting the bullies and protecting his friends.

5) Dokgo Rewind

Featuring Dokgo Rewind cast (Image via @Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Cast: Oh Se-hun, Kang Mi-na, Cho Byeong-kyu, Ahn Bo-hyun, Shin Won-ho, and Kim Hee-joon

Dokgo Rewind began with a flashback from a year earlier when Kang-hyuk embarked on a journey to avenge his twin brother. Initially, Kang-hyuk and his friends met Kim Gyu-soon and went to protect his sister.

However, fate has other plans, and they ended up fighting high school delinquent gangs. It was adapted from the webtoon Dokgo Rewind, authored by Meen. Similar to Boyhood, the series featured concepts of gore and violence.

Boyhood is available to watch on the streaming platform Coupang Play.

