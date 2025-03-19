Resident Playbook's production team responds to reports of Ahn Eun-jin making a cameo appearance in the drama

On March 3, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Joy News 24 reported that actress Ahn Eun-jin would make a cameo appearance in the upcoming drama Resident Playbook. In response to the report, the production team told another publication, Newsen, on March 4, 2024:

"Please check it out through the broadcast."

For those unversed, the forthcoming series Resident Playbook is the spin-off of the hit Netflix drama Hospital Playlist. Ahn Eun-jin played the character of Dr. Chu Min-ha in Hospital Playlist. Additionally, it was reported last month that Yoo Yeon-seok and Jung Kyung-ho from the original series would be making guest appearances in the upcoming spin-off.

Resident Playbook unveiled a teaser poster

On March 19, 2025, tvN dropped a new teaser poster for the upcoming medical and slice-of-life drama Resident Playbook on Instagram. The latest content featured the four doctors seemingly running towards their work as if there was an emergency. Go Youn-jung could be seen with a pile of papers in her hands with a worried expression. Shin Shi-ah was spotted talking with someone on a call.

Additionally, Kang Yoo-seok could be seen with a pen and paper in his hands and a shocked expression on his face. Han Ye-ji was seen accidentally losing her grip on something that seemed to be of the utmost importance to her.

Resident Playbook has been set against the backdrop of the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will present the hospital lives and turbulent friendships of budding obstetrics and gynecology residents in an era of low birth rates.

Directed by Lee Min-soo, the series was penned by the screenwriter Kim Song-hee, popular for programs such as Hospital Playlist, Reply 1988, and others.

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-jin made her debut with a musical in 2012. She has been associated with the United Artists Agency. She won the Unexpected Award for her role in Strangers From Hell at the 2019 OCN Awards ceremony.

She has appeared in several dramas, including Genie, Make a Wish, Kiss Me for No Reason, Goodbye Earth, My Dearest Part 1 and 2, The Good Bad Mothers, The Witch's Diner, and other shows. If she accepted the cameo appearance, it would be her first project in 2025.

Resident Playbook is slated for release on April 12, 2025. It will release two episodes every Saturday and Sunday. The twelve-episode drama will be available to stream on TVING.

